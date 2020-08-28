Yes, but that doesn’t mean you can legally get drunk while spending time on the Courthouse on the Square lawn or drink at any time of the day.
The Denton County Building Use Policy states that the lawn is subject to the city of Denton ordinances because it located in the Central Business District. It’s also subject to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s rules.
A Denton city ordinance prohibits anyone from drinking or possessing alcoholic beverages at city parks, public spaces or structures within a park, and inside a vehicle parked at any city park.
This doesn’t apply to Quakertown Park, the Denton Civic Center building and North Lakes Park if the city has approved an event in advance. No ordinance prohibits drinking on the Courthouse lawn.
If the Denton City Council determines it’s a risk to the public for people to possess an open container of alcohol or consume alcohol in the central business district, they can charter an ordinance prohibiting it, according to the TABC.
The TABC outlines legal hours for public consumption. The city of Denton operates under standard hours, which means it’s illegal to drink in public before 7 a.m. or after 2:15 a.m. Monday through Friday, before 7 a.m. or after 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
It’s illegal to drink in public before noon or after 2:15 a.m. Sunday unless you’re at an establishment where a beverage is sold with food, or you’re at a winery, fair, festival, concert or sports venue.
There are also zones where it’s prohibited to drink alcohol. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said signs are required to be posted in these zones and the most common example is at gas stations.
“Numerous gas stations around town have these signs posted on their doors, such as QuikTrip,” Beckwith said.
People who are publicly intoxicated at the Square can still be arrested, as well.
“Even if it is legal, public intoxication is not legal in public spaces,” Beckwith said. “The Square is somewhere considered family friendly… kids are running around on the Courthouse lawn, so public intoxication is not something that’s going to be tolerated and we do make arrests for public intoxication from the lawn and Square district.”