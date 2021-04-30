The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Xavion Patterson, 21, aggravated robbery, Little Elm police
Timothy Butler, 43, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police
Chase Kancel, 30, continuous violence against the family and repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
Aaron Gendron, 23, sexual assault, Denton police
Kayla Silver, 22, attempted sexual assault, Denton police
Daniel Williams, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Andy Banegas Monroy, 39, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police
Alexis Harris, 24, stalking, The Colony police
Akeem Johnson, 34, stalking, The Colony police
Gage Mallory, 22, unlawful disclosure of initiate visual material and burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Christopher Bybee, 62, stalking, Carrollton police
Brandon Jones, 39, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
Jose Balderaz, 27, assault family violence, Denton police
Rayloa Murray, 58, violation of a protective order, Denton police
Esdras Passos, 56, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Jason Moore, 59, two counts of injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Whatley, 57, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dwight Gries, 57, assault family violence enhanced, Double Oak police
Grigory Aron, 48, assault family violence and violation of a protective order, Frisco police
Othman Kadhim, 42, two counts of assault family violence, Frisco police
Ricky Cornelius, 30, burglary of a habitation, Lake Dallas police
Felix Lopez, 40, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Christopher Smith, 26, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Manuel Basakdua Jr., 53, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police
Monterius Ward, 26, two counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police
Tyler Miller, 28, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Efrain Ayala, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Shawn Clark, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ruben Rico, 33, arson, Carrollton police
Ana Viamonte, 45, injury to a child, Carrollton police
Terry West, 28, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Dylan Kriger McMurry, 19, deadly conduct, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Bernard, 27, invasive visual recording, Flower Mound police
Rene Trinidad, 26, murder, Carrollton police
Brandon Johnson, 39, murder, Lake Dallas police
Shineisha Mann, 43, murder, Lake Dallas police
Anthony Gonzales-Chavez, 18, aggravated robbery, Bartonville police