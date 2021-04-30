The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Xavion Patterson, 21, aggravated robbery, Little Elm police

Timothy Butler, 43, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police

Chase Kancel, 30, continuous violence against the family and repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police

Aaron Gendron, 23, sexual assault, Denton police

Kayla Silver, 22, attempted sexual assault, Denton police

Daniel Williams, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Andy Banegas Monroy, 39, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police

Alexis Harris, 24, stalking, The Colony police

Akeem Johnson, 34, stalking, The Colony police

Gage Mallory, 22, unlawful disclosure of initiate visual material and burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Christopher Bybee, 62, stalking, Carrollton police

Brandon Jones, 39, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police

Jose Balderaz, 27, assault family violence, Denton police

Rayloa Murray, 58, violation of a protective order, Denton police

Esdras Passos, 56, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Jason Moore, 59, two counts of injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Whatley, 57, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dwight Gries, 57, assault family violence enhanced, Double Oak police

Grigory Aron, 48, assault family violence and violation of a protective order, Frisco police

Othman Kadhim, 42, two counts of assault family violence, Frisco police

Ricky Cornelius, 30, burglary of a habitation, Lake Dallas police

Felix Lopez, 40, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Christopher Smith, 26, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Manuel Basakdua Jr., 53, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police

Monterius Ward, 26, two counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police

Tyler Miller, 28, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Efrain Ayala, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Shawn Clark, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ruben Rico, 33, arson, Carrollton police

Ana Viamonte, 45, injury to a child, Carrollton police

Terry West, 28, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Dylan Kriger McMurry, 19, deadly conduct, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Bernard, 27, invasive visual recording, Flower Mound police

Rene Trinidad, 26, murder, Carrollton police

Brandon Johnson, 39, murder, Lake Dallas police

Shineisha Mann, 43, murder, Lake Dallas police

Anthony Gonzales-Chavez, 18, aggravated robbery, Bartonville police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!