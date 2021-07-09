The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Stewart Slinker, 36, two counts of forgery, Denton police
Manuel Tijerina, 78, cruelty to non livestock animals, Flower Mound police
Deisi Banda, 30, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton and Dallas police
Julie Christie, 49, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Philip Falls, 48, two counts of burglarizing a building, Carrollton police
Katie McConnell, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jenae Moore, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Tammie Perez-Garcia, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Roger Ramos, 35, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Stephen Smith, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle, Carrollton police
Noah Burch, 39, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Carrollton and UNT police
Royce Hooper Jr., 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Brandon Im, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Eugene Irvin III, 43, evading arrest, Lewisville police
London Mercier, 22, two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Sean Napp, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Collin Nicodemus, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Luis Sanchez, 28, criminal mischief and assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
Daniel Schafer, 32, theft, Lewisville police
Archie Hicks, 39, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police
Derek Ketron, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Robert Gandy, 28, evading arrest, Northeast police
Leland Jones, 29, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, UNT police
Jeronimo Garcia, 59, driving while intoxicated, Aubrey police
Adam Lamb, 46, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Jocelyn Salas, 22, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Carrollton police
Erick Garcia, 42, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Jerry Stephens, 70, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
David Stewart, 64, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
David Cantu, 43, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
William Ehrlich III, 32, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Sui Thang, 47, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Shawn Fisher, 51, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Christopher Denman, 46, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
Vanessa Alvarado, 27, driving while intoxicated, UNT police