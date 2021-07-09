The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Stewart Slinker, 36, two counts of forgery, Denton police

Manuel Tijerina, 78, cruelty to non livestock animals, Flower Mound police

Deisi Banda, 30, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton and Dallas police

Julie Christie, 49, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Philip Falls, 48, two counts of burglarizing a building, Carrollton police

Katie McConnell, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jenae Moore, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Tammie Perez-Garcia, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Roger Ramos, 35, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Stephen Smith, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle, Carrollton police

Noah Burch, 39, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Carrollton and UNT police

Royce Hooper Jr., 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Brandon Im, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Eugene Irvin III, 43, evading arrest, Lewisville police

London Mercier, 22, two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Sean Napp, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Collin Nicodemus, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Luis Sanchez, 28, criminal mischief and assault against peace officer, Lewisville police

Daniel Schafer, 32, theft, Lewisville police

Archie Hicks, 39, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police

Derek Ketron, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Robert Gandy, 28, evading arrest, Northeast police

Leland Jones, 29, unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest, UNT police

Jeronimo Garcia, 59, driving while intoxicated, Aubrey police

Adam Lamb, 46, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Jocelyn Salas, 22, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Carrollton police

Erick Garcia, 42, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Jerry Stephens, 70, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

David Stewart, 64, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police

David Cantu, 43, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

William Ehrlich III, 32, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Sui Thang, 47, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Shawn Fisher, 51, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

Christopher Denman, 46, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police

Vanessa Alvarado, 27, driving while intoxicated, UNT police

 

