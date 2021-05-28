The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Ismael Monreal, 27, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of indecency with a child, Aubrey police
Israel Downing, 39, indecency with a child, Denton police
Sergio Cuevas-Turrubiartes, 27, three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Juan Guevara-Umanzor, 32, injury to a child, Lewisville police
Simon Ochoa III, 40, injury to a child, The Colony police
Luis Bernal, 28, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police
Jason Eades, 35, indecency with a child, Denton police
Joshua Flores, 34, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police
Luis Juarez, 42, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Little Elm police
Manuel Mata, 42, injury to a child, Carrollton police
Dwayne Montgomery, 28, injury to a child, Denton police
Wren Shipley, 31, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police
Jeffrey Hughes, 46, sexual assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan Long, 29, stalking, The Colony police
Ronald Singer, 35, murder, Carrollton police
Matthew Taylor, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
Treydon Green, 24, assault family violence, Dallas police
Andres Nunez, 19, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Kasanita Nusi, 51, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Zemare Moore, 23, assault family violence, Dallas police
Adrian Argueta, 29, assault family violence, Denton police
Jose Navarrete, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Chad Patterson, 50, assault family violence, Denton police
Horacio Solis, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Brandon Vanderbilt, 26, assault family violence, Denton police
Jacob Watts, 23, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Bobby Anderson, 39, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jeffrey Morris, 50, burglary of a habitation, Krum police
Yoan Aguilera, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Ronnie Davis, 34, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Jarvis Hodge, 33, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Dustin McDaniel, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Alondo Matthews-Walker, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Abraxas Simmons, 39, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Teranzo Sutton, 20, injury to a child, Lewisville police
JonCarlo Velez-Galvan, 37, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Robert Fowler, 47, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police
Jansen Dorsey, 29, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Lewisville police and Texas Department of Public Safety
Nicholas Catanzaro, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Water District Police Department