The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Ismael Monreal, 27, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of indecency with a child, Aubrey police

Israel Downing, 39, indecency with a child, Denton police

Sergio Cuevas-Turrubiartes, 27, three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Juan Guevara-Umanzor, 32, injury to a child, Lewisville police

Simon Ochoa III, 40, injury to a child, The Colony police

Luis Bernal, 28, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police

Jason Eades, 35, indecency with a child, Denton police

Joshua Flores, 34, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police

Luis Juarez, 42, two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Little Elm police

Manuel Mata, 42, injury to a child, Carrollton police

Dwayne Montgomery, 28, injury to a child, Denton police

Wren Shipley, 31, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police

Jeffrey Hughes, 46, sexual assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Long, 29, stalking, The Colony police

Ronald Singer, 35, murder, Carrollton police

Matthew Taylor, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police

Treydon Green, 24, assault family violence, Dallas police

Andres Nunez, 19, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Kasanita Nusi, 51, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Zemare Moore, 23, assault family violence, Dallas police

Adrian Argueta, 29, assault family violence, Denton police

Jose Navarrete, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Chad Patterson, 50, assault family violence, Denton police

Horacio Solis, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Brandon Vanderbilt, 26, assault family violence, Denton police

Jacob Watts, 23, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Bobby Anderson, 39, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Morris, 50, burglary of a habitation, Krum police

Yoan Aguilera, 28, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Ronnie Davis, 34, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Jarvis Hodge, 33, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Dustin McDaniel, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Alondo Matthews-Walker, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Abraxas Simmons, 39, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Teranzo Sutton, 20, injury to a child, Lewisville police

JonCarlo Velez-Galvan, 37, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Robert Fowler, 47, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police

Jansen Dorsey, 29, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Lewisville police and Texas Department of Public Safety

Nicholas Catanzaro, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Water District Police Department

 

