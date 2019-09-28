The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Adam Jackson, 28, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
Jaulik Watkins, 37, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Chiuita Teagues, 40, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Emerson Espinoza, 22, assault family violence, Denton police
Donald Sides Jr., 30, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Cody Kirby, 31, assault family violence, Denton police
Briana Osborne, 27, aggravated assault, Denton police
Sherry Hauser, 48, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ethan Dalrymple-Hall, 31, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Elvis Birindwa, 23, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Matthew Gutierrez, 30, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Lemario Bell, 32, aggravated assault, Prosper police
Kendrick Pitts, 32, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Valentino Banda Jr., 34, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Chad Cox, 41, assault family violence, Denton police
Adam Pardun, 31, continuous violence against the family, stalking, Denton police
Rene Riddle, 29, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kyle Baiseri, 32, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of firearm, Pilot Point police
Willie Davis, 26, sexual assault, assault family violence, Pilot Point police
Tyreese Garcia, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jonathan Munoz, 29, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Christopher Munoz, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft, Denton police
Jesus Luna, 50, theft, Denton police
Richard Graham, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Eddie Hernandez, 25, retaliation, Denton police
Brian Nelms, 45, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Isabella Perley, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ronald Pope, 52, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Chasity Rushing, 36, forgery, Denton police
Hope Serna, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Adam Dockery, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Elizabeth Phillips, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Jon Riley, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Robinson Rodriguez, 34, credit card abuse, Flower Mound police
Roy Adkins Jr., 33, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Michael Allen, 34, evading arrest, The Colony police
Rayshad Armstrong, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Jawaune Lee, 25, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Joshua Contreras, 25, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Lonte Hill, 44, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Valarie Robinson, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Keegan Rafferty, 29, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Danielle Wages, 28, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Andrew Bishop, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Christa Breitling, 23, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Amanda Dacosta, 33, two counts of theft of firearm, Lewisville police
Ildefonso Hernandez-Salazar, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
David Lambert, 60, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Lee Rains, 36, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Andy Rodriguez, 17, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Xavier Tapia, 20, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Karl Thomas Jr., 26, forgery, Lewisville police
Julie Morris aka Julie McAlister, 54, robbery, attempted kidnapping, Denton police
Jacoby Eiland, 18, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police; aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Lonzo Allen, 17, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police; aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Salim Nzisabira, 18, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police; aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Bobby Sumpter, 45, endangering a child, Sanger police
Keith Meeks, 22, two counts of online solicitation of a minor, sexual performance by a child, Dallas police
Jorge Salinas, 44, 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Frisco police
Kevin Roberts, 39, burglary of a habitation, Corinth police
Andrew Allen, 28, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Shawna Balcom, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Davone Cross, 17, assault against public servant, Office of the Inspector General
Crystal Kost, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police