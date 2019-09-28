The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Adam Jackson, 28, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police

Jaulik Watkins, 37, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Chiuita Teagues, 40, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Emerson Espinoza, 22, assault family violence, Denton police

Donald Sides Jr., 30, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Cody Kirby, 31, assault family violence, Denton police

Briana Osborne, 27, aggravated assault, Denton police

Sherry Hauser, 48, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ethan Dalrymple-Hall, 31, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Elvis Birindwa, 23, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Matthew Gutierrez, 30, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Lemario Bell, 32, aggravated assault, Prosper police

Kendrick Pitts, 32, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Valentino Banda Jr., 34, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Chad Cox, 41, assault family violence, Denton police

Adam Pardun, 31, continuous violence against the family, stalking, Denton police

Rene Riddle, 29, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kyle Baiseri, 32, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of firearm, Pilot Point police

Willie Davis, 26, sexual assault, assault family violence, Pilot Point police

Tyreese Garcia, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jonathan Munoz, 29, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Christopher Munoz, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft, Denton police

Jesus Luna, 50, theft, Denton police

Richard Graham, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Eddie Hernandez, 25, retaliation, Denton police

Brian Nelms, 45, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Isabella Perley, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ronald Pope, 52, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Chasity Rushing, 36, forgery, Denton police

Hope Serna, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Adam Dockery, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Elizabeth Phillips, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Jon Riley, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Robinson Rodriguez, 34, credit card abuse, Flower Mound police

Roy Adkins Jr., 33, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Michael Allen, 34, evading arrest, The Colony police

Rayshad Armstrong, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Jawaune Lee, 25, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Joshua Contreras, 25, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Lonte Hill, 44, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Valarie Robinson, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Keegan Rafferty, 29, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Danielle Wages, 28, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Andrew Bishop, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Christa Breitling, 23, credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Amanda Dacosta, 33, two counts of theft of firearm, Lewisville police

Ildefonso Hernandez-Salazar, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

David Lambert, 60, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Lee Rains, 36, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Andy Rodriguez, 17, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Xavier Tapia, 20, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Karl Thomas Jr., 26, forgery, Lewisville police

Julie Morris aka Julie McAlister, 54, robbery, attempted kidnapping, Denton police

Jacoby Eiland, 18, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police; aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Lonzo Allen, 17, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police; aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Salim Nzisabira, 18, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police; aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Bobby Sumpter, 45, endangering a child, Sanger police

Keith Meeks, 22, two counts of online solicitation of a minor, sexual performance by a child, Dallas police

Jorge Salinas, 44, 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Frisco police

Kevin Roberts, 39, burglary of a habitation, Corinth police

Andrew Allen, 28, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Shawna Balcom, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Davone Cross, 17, assault against public servant, Office of the Inspector General

Crystal Kost, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

