The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Rusty Taylor, 38, indecency with a child, Denton police
- Jennifer Caples, 35, injury to a child, Lewisville police
- Diego Huerta, 55, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child, Little Elm police
- Jorge Palma Espinoza, 43, aggravated sexual assault of child, Roanoke police
- Edgar Rodriguez, 20, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police; two counts of aggravated robbery, Lake Dallas police
- Madison Mooney, 19, aggravated robbery, Denton police; two counts of aggravated robbery, Lake Dallas police
- Gregory Blanton, 48, theft, Denton police
- Laniece Hall, 26, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Cameron Bass, 22, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Michael Clark, 39, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
- Tuckey Garcia, 47, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
- Glen Roye, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Ashley Hankins, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of food stamps, Denton police
- Arturo Herrera, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Robert Letterio, 31, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
- Brandy Gibson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Angela Mackle, 35, burglary of a habitation, Hickory Creek police
- Matthew Clark, 39, theft, Flower Mound police
- Gabriel Coronado, 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police
- Amy Holt, 47, two counts of credit card abuse, Flower Mound police
- Thacker Reeves, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Justin Samsill, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Briann Walters, 30, debit card abuse, Flower Mound police
- Paul West, 60, theft, falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer, Flower Mound police
- Kentron Curlin aka Kentrone Curlin aka Kendrone Curlin aka Kendrona Curlin, 37, unlawful possession of firearm, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
- Antwan Douglas aka Antwon Douglas aka Antwone Douglas, 33, unlawful possession of firearm, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Ethan Ortiz, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Ryan Polash, 20, retaliation, Lewisville police
- Matthew Adkinson, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
- Matthew Gonzales, 25, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
- Darrell Donaldson, 26, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Keith Green, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Peyton Dillbeck, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Kiran Rana, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana, Lewisville police
- Andrew Shaffer, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Juan Guzman, 40, theft, Corinth police
- Scott Casey, 56, theft, Denton police
- Cecil Miller, 31, theft, Denton police
- Sean Melendez, 42, theft, Hickory Creek police
- Andrew Clemens, 29, theft, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
- Jerry Conner, 42, theft, Lewisville police
- Vonderick Green, 27, theft, Lewisville police
- Chikaodili Nweke, 26, theft, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Wendy Ridge, 35, theft, Lewisville police
- Brandon Vanison, 27, theft, Lewisville police
- Seth Crawford, 32, injury to an elderly individual, Corinth police; harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Adam Rendon, 32, four counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, Dallas police
- Robert Shahady, 45, arson, Denton Fire Department
- Calista Ramos, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
- Errick Sheppard, 21, theft of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Antonie Banks, 25, aggravated assault against public servant, Dallas police
- Charles Roundtree, 32, three counts of aggravated Denton County Water District police
- Dillon Newton, 29, burglary of a habitation, Hickory Creek police
- Glenda Lawrence, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
- Victor Pantoja-Najera, 19, harassment of public servant, Little Elm police
- Raul Ruiz-Alcala, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Ryan Custer, 35, assault against peace officer, Trophy Club police