The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Cody Dunn, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Davonta Smith, 18, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
Emem Umoinemeh, 25, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Jose Gomez, 22, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Richard Hallowell, 40, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Joe Montez, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Preston Kruger, 29, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
Marcus Gray, 40, stalking, Frisco police
Lawrence Bryant, 26, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Corie Ballard, 33, stalking and burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police
Sungwoo Jun, 44, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Christopher Malko, 30, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
Joshua Abbott, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Corinth police
Victor Read 59, repeated violation of protective order, Corinth police
William Scott, 22, two counts of aggravated assault, Corinth police
Brandon Eldridge, 17, aggravated assault and aggravated assault against public servant, Dallas police
Isaac Morgan, 44, assault family violence, Dallas police
Jeremy Stuart, 38, retaliation, Dallas police
William Trusty, 46, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Bryant Cash, 22, assault family violence, Denton police
Buddy Peterson, 40, assault family violence, Denton police
Lorielle Daniel, 20, aggravated assault and assault against peace officer, Hickory Creek police
Michael Hart, 34, assault family violence enhanced and evading arrest, Lake Dallas police
Marvin Ramos-Avila, 22, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Alfred Alvis, 59, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Kyle Carter, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Saderious Williams, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Joshua Reyna, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
David Garcia Miranda, 31, two counts of sexual assault of child, Denton police
Jorge Moreno Fernandez, 24, continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child, Denton police
Pablo Gonzalez, 49, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Denton police
Cristofer Perez, 20, aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police
Gonzalo Delacerda, 38, indecency with a child and online solicitation of a minor, Lake Dallas police
Jose Escobar Becerra, 19, three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Juan Rebollar, 21, sexual assault of child, Lewisville police
Alexandra Wilson, 22, Injury to a child, Lewisville police
Dean Irvine, 72, two counts of indecency with a child, Northeast police
Kortiney Lewis, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Matthew Leach, 36, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police