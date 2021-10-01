The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Cody Dunn, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Davonta Smith, 18, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police

Emem Umoinemeh, 25, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Jose Gomez, 22, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Richard Hallowell, 40, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police

Joe Montez, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Preston Kruger, 29, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police

Marcus Gray, 40, stalking, Frisco police

Lawrence Bryant, 26, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Corie Ballard, 33, stalking and burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police

Sungwoo Jun, 44, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Christopher Malko, 30, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police

Joshua Abbott, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Corinth police

Victor Read 59, repeated violation of protective order, Corinth police

William Scott, 22, two counts of aggravated assault, Corinth police

Brandon Eldridge, 17, aggravated assault and aggravated assault against public servant, Dallas police

Isaac Morgan, 44, assault family violence, Dallas police

Jeremy Stuart, 38, retaliation, Dallas police

William Trusty, 46, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Bryant Cash, 22, assault family violence, Denton police

Buddy Peterson, 40, assault family violence, Denton police

Lorielle Daniel, 20, aggravated assault and assault against peace officer, Hickory Creek police

Michael Hart, 34, assault family violence enhanced and evading arrest, Lake Dallas police

Marvin Ramos-Avila, 22, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Alfred Alvis, 59, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Kyle Carter, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Saderious Williams, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Joshua Reyna, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police

David Garcia Miranda, 31, two counts of sexual assault of child, Denton police

Jorge Moreno Fernandez, 24, continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child, Denton police

Pablo Gonzalez, 49, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Denton police

Cristofer Perez, 20, aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police

Gonzalo Delacerda, 38, indecency with a child and online solicitation of a minor, Lake Dallas police

Jose Escobar Becerra, 19, three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Juan Rebollar, 21, sexual assault of child, Lewisville police

Alexandra Wilson, 22, Injury to a child, Lewisville police

Dean Irvine, 72, two counts of indecency with a child, Northeast police

Kortiney Lewis, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Matthew Leach, 36, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

 

