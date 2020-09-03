The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Melinda Day, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police
- Seth Griffin, 22, burglary of a building, Carrollton police
- Damien Burke, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
- Derrick Goodall, 54, evading arrest, Denton police
- Ethan Sanchez, 18, burglary of a building, Lake Dallas police
- Jacob Trout, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
- Aidan Schaefer, 17, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
- George Littrell, 39, evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Ruben Salinas III, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Marcus Stallworth, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
- Dody Nunley, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
- Forest Tolle, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police
- Phylecia Stephens, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police
- Stephen Hipple, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Jason Labarge, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Jonathon Mooneyham, 37, burglary of a building, Texas Woman’s University police
- Chris Velez, 42, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
- Chelsea Rivers, 27, theft, Denton police
- David Sopko, 43, theft, Denton police
- Briannon Franklin, 32, theft, Denton police
- Courtney Ford, 42, theft, Krum ISD police
- Jarshaun Brown, 24, theft, Lewisville police
- Amiee Johnson, 33, theft, Lewisville police
- Rene Sarinana, 37, fraudulent use of identifying information, Northlake police
- Joseph Armstrong, 27, theft, The Colony police
- Charles Mainsah, 52, theft and fraudulent use of identifying information, The Colony police
- Elijah Stroughter, 27, theft, The Colony police
- Jason Holland, 27, theft, University of North Texas police
- Crystal Thomas, 30, theft, University of North Texas police
- Jose DeJesus, 50, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Argyle police
- Cecily Cox, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Mitchell Feagins, 37, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Phillip Vangilder, 66, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Lewis Posey, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Mitchell Lewis, 36, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police
- Michael Petty, 38, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police
- Carlos Marquez-Santos, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
- Maria Aguinaga-Esparza, 26, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
- Frances Camacho, 50, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Fabion Fabrow, 26, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Dany Rodriguez Tineo, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Randi Bobbitt, 39, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
- John Kirby IV, 55, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
- Brandon Pickering, 35, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
- Angela Medrano, 28, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Sanger police
- Gary Hooper, 67, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
- David Roberts, 47, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Exxon Pantaleon, 24, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police
- Comer Cottrell, 43, robbery, Carrollton police
- Gregory Moore, 22, robbery, Carrollton police
- Jerry Lucio Jr., 37, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Melissa Hail, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Holly Hopkins, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Janet Taylor, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Karson Lancaster, 21, 10 counts of invasive visual recording, Flower Mound police
- Alina Latkovic, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Christopher Charles, 38, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
- Karla Kay, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
- Nathalie Moczalla, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
- Drew Fenney, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Arbra Grant, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Mark Henderson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Joshua Wardlaw, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Nathan Johnson, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
- Gina Gutierrez, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Leneicia, 25, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
- John Sandefur, 60, invasive visual recording, University of North Texas police