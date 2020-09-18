The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Adrian Pam, 30, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Gray Deal, 26, stalking, Denton police

John Farrow Jr., 25, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and burglary of a habitation, Frisco police

Herman Brooks, 32, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Thomas Allen, 42, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police

Jessie Sanchez, 22, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police

Nicco Williams, 30, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Ted Kelly, 57, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Victor Ayala, 21, continuous violence against the family, Dallas police

Thomas Avent, 47, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police

Edgar Marcial Carreon, 32, assault family violence, Denton police

Rashaan Feddersen, 24, assault family violence, Denton police

Juan Garcia, 35, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Michael Kaltenbaugh, 23, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Brian Mullens, 47, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police

Ryan Ragar, 34, assault family violence, Denton police

Jason Smith, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Ashley Westrich, 34, assault family violence, DCSO

Devon White, 18, continuous violence against the family, DCSO

Sadarrion Milton, 37, assault family violence, Flower Mound police

Jose Miranda-Ramirez, 25, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Celia Cassard, 25, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Richard Chastain, 43, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Garnett Delong, 32, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Chad Elliot, 47, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Dagoberto Hernandez, 25, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Aaron Robinson, 46, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Jason Simon, 45, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Ike Winfield, 66, stalking, Lewisville police

Charles Signorello, 51, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Northeast police

Jayla Houston, 19, aggravated assault, Oak Point police

Dylan Morgan, 23, stalking, Oak Point police

Ismael Guia, 38, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police

Elvira Torres-Gutierrez, 74, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Aubrey police

Jerry Johnson, 32, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Jesus Saenz, 23, robbery and two counts of credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Kenneth Nicholas, 26, robbery and two counts of credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Josiah Butler, 23, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Michael Vereen, 35, four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Mark Eddings, 42, indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police

Perry Miles, 44, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Claudia Blanco-Madrid, 24, injury to a child, Little Elm police

 

