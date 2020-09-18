The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Adrian Pam, 30, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Gray Deal, 26, stalking, Denton police
John Farrow Jr., 25, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and burglary of a habitation, Frisco police
Herman Brooks, 32, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Thomas Allen, 42, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police
Jessie Sanchez, 22, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
Nicco Williams, 30, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Ted Kelly, 57, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Victor Ayala, 21, continuous violence against the family, Dallas police
Thomas Avent, 47, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
Edgar Marcial Carreon, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
Rashaan Feddersen, 24, assault family violence, Denton police
Juan Garcia, 35, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Michael Kaltenbaugh, 23, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Brian Mullens, 47, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
Ryan Ragar, 34, assault family violence, Denton police
Jason Smith, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Ashley Westrich, 34, assault family violence, DCSO
Devon White, 18, continuous violence against the family, DCSO
Sadarrion Milton, 37, assault family violence, Flower Mound police
Jose Miranda-Ramirez, 25, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Celia Cassard, 25, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Richard Chastain, 43, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Garnett Delong, 32, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Chad Elliot, 47, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Dagoberto Hernandez, 25, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Aaron Robinson, 46, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Jason Simon, 45, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Ike Winfield, 66, stalking, Lewisville police
Charles Signorello, 51, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Northeast police
Jayla Houston, 19, aggravated assault, Oak Point police
Dylan Morgan, 23, stalking, Oak Point police
Ismael Guia, 38, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police
Elvira Torres-Gutierrez, 74, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Aubrey police
Jerry Johnson, 32, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Jesus Saenz, 23, robbery and two counts of credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Kenneth Nicholas, 26, robbery and two counts of credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Josiah Butler, 23, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Michael Vereen, 35, four counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Mark Eddings, 42, indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police
Perry Miles, 44, aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Claudia Blanco-Madrid, 24, injury to a child, Little Elm police