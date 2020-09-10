The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Daniel Brice, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Curtis Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kimberly Dobbs, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Rachel Calkins, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Bryce Hankins, 25, burglary of a building and aggravated robbery, Carrollton police

Henry Moore, 28, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Naveed Roshan-Uddin, 19, evading arrest and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Alex Sarceno, 19, theft of a firearm, Carrollton police

Wade Simmons, 18, burglary of a building, Carrollton police

Julius Hernandez, 23, three counts of forgery, Denton police

Emmett Clark, 29, forgery, Denton police

Corey Momot, 20, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Rodriguez, 26, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Leonard Stewart, 46, three counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tyrone Blackmon, 28, evading arrest, Denton police

Jayson Bowers, 42, theft, Denton police

Christopher Duff, 31, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Elizabeth Lotkowski, 31, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Saul Gomez, 28, burglary of a building, Denton police

Aaron Kuchenmeister, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Markee Laveaux, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Jennifer Spillane, 44, criminal mischief, Denton police

Cody Carter, 31, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of vehicle, Lewisville police

David Chavarria, 20, evading arrest and two counts of burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Marvin Garner, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Wilson Gonzalez, 37, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

James Green, 45, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police

Lance Myatt, 46, unlawful firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Bryan Fulgham, 40, burglary of a building, Corinth police

Nicolas Guajardo Jr., 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Ryan Fuentes, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Marcus Purnell, 40, assault against a peace officer, possession and two counts of evading arrest, Denton and Corinth police

Levi Gouge, 25, unauthorized use of vehicle, Hickory Creek police

 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!