The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Daniel Brice, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Curtis Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kimberly Dobbs, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Rachel Calkins, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Bryce Hankins, 25, burglary of a building and aggravated robbery, Carrollton police
Henry Moore, 28, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Naveed Roshan-Uddin, 19, evading arrest and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Alex Sarceno, 19, theft of a firearm, Carrollton police
Wade Simmons, 18, burglary of a building, Carrollton police
Julius Hernandez, 23, three counts of forgery, Denton police
Emmett Clark, 29, forgery, Denton police
Corey Momot, 20, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joel Rodriguez, 26, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Leonard Stewart, 46, three counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrone Blackmon, 28, evading arrest, Denton police
Jayson Bowers, 42, theft, Denton police
Christopher Duff, 31, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Elizabeth Lotkowski, 31, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Saul Gomez, 28, burglary of a building, Denton police
Aaron Kuchenmeister, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Markee Laveaux, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Jennifer Spillane, 44, criminal mischief, Denton police
Cody Carter, 31, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of vehicle, Lewisville police
David Chavarria, 20, evading arrest and two counts of burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Marvin Garner, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Wilson Gonzalez, 37, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
James Green, 45, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police
Lance Myatt, 46, unlawful firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Bryan Fulgham, 40, burglary of a building, Corinth police
Nicolas Guajardo Jr., 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Ryan Fuentes, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Marcus Purnell, 40, assault against a peace officer, possession and two counts of evading arrest, Denton and Corinth police
Levi Gouge, 25, unauthorized use of vehicle, Hickory Creek police