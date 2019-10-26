NMC_18courtroomfile2AJ.jpg
The Dallas Morning News file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Rigoberto Hernandez, 41, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Kierra Anderson, 32, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Ovie Malone, 26, assault family violence, Denton police

Christopher Tucker, 32, assault family violence, Denton police

Joshua Burchett, 33, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Smith, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police

Gabriel Lane, 39, assault family violence enhanced, injury to a disabled individual, Justin police

Davion Merritt, 24, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Tyler Tutaj, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Leroy Williams, 26, theft from person, assault family violence enhanced, retaliation, Lewisville police

Joshua Reagan, 22, assault family violence enhanced, Roanoke police

Anthony Haskins, 58, aggravated assault, Sanger police

Chinedu Mbamalu, 30, assault family violence, Denton County Water District police

Oscar Roque, 23, violation of protective order, Denton County Water District police

Rodolfo Almendarez, 45, sexual assault, Corinth police

Bruce Martin, 54, stalking, tampering with a witness, Denton police

Dustan Akers, 42, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Bo Charles, 26, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police

Andy Acevedo, 34, continuous violence against the family, Little Elm police

Jonathan Combs, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police

Nicholas Sulouff, 31, assault family violence, Sanger police

Christopher McIntyre, 46, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, injury to an elderly individual

Derrick Durham, 20, three counts of sexual assault of child, Flower Mound police

Kenneth Tuck, 58, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Flower Mound police

Lionel Guerrero, 31, three counts of indecency with a child, Carrollton police

Janet Condon, 55, injury to a child, Denton police

Alfredo Martinez Jr., 19, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, three counts of indecency with a child, Denton police

Brett Ottinger, 38, injury to a child, Denton police

James Goodrich, 33, two counts of sexual assault of child, indecency with a child, Justin police

Christopher Rodriguez, 30, two counts of injury to a child, Lake Dallas police

Michael Culver, 46, three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Julio Orozco-Vasquez, 34, indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Paramveer Malhotra, 41, three counts of sexual assault, Little Elm police

Cejay Bettis, 25, endangering a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Gavin Sumner, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Ariadna Gutierrez Flores, 34, abandoning a child, Lewisville police

Sean Helton, 31, abandoning a child, Lewisville police

Marc Foor, 22, aggravated robbery, Plano police

Tatiana Angustia, 20, aggravated robbery, Plano police

Rocky Curl, 47, aggravated robbery, Sanger police

Monique Powers, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

