The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Rigoberto Hernandez, 41, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Kierra Anderson, 32, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Ovie Malone, 26, assault family violence, Denton police
Christopher Tucker, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
Joshua Burchett, 33, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Smith, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police
Gabriel Lane, 39, assault family violence enhanced, injury to a disabled individual, Justin police
Davion Merritt, 24, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Tyler Tutaj, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Leroy Williams, 26, theft from person, assault family violence enhanced, retaliation, Lewisville police
Joshua Reagan, 22, assault family violence enhanced, Roanoke police
Anthony Haskins, 58, aggravated assault, Sanger police
Chinedu Mbamalu, 30, assault family violence, Denton County Water District police
Oscar Roque, 23, violation of protective order, Denton County Water District police
Rodolfo Almendarez, 45, sexual assault, Corinth police
Bruce Martin, 54, stalking, tampering with a witness, Denton police
Dustan Akers, 42, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Bo Charles, 26, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Andy Acevedo, 34, continuous violence against the family, Little Elm police
Jonathan Combs, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
Nicholas Sulouff, 31, assault family violence, Sanger police
Christopher McIntyre, 46, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, injury to an elderly individual
Derrick Durham, 20, three counts of sexual assault of child, Flower Mound police
Kenneth Tuck, 58, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Flower Mound police
Lionel Guerrero, 31, three counts of indecency with a child, Carrollton police
Janet Condon, 55, injury to a child, Denton police
Alfredo Martinez Jr., 19, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, three counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
Brett Ottinger, 38, injury to a child, Denton police
James Goodrich, 33, two counts of sexual assault of child, indecency with a child, Justin police
Christopher Rodriguez, 30, two counts of injury to a child, Lake Dallas police
Michael Culver, 46, three counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Julio Orozco-Vasquez, 34, indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Paramveer Malhotra, 41, three counts of sexual assault, Little Elm police
Cejay Bettis, 25, endangering a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Gavin Sumner, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Ariadna Gutierrez Flores, 34, abandoning a child, Lewisville police
Sean Helton, 31, abandoning a child, Lewisville police
Marc Foor, 22, aggravated robbery, Plano police
Tatiana Angustia, 20, aggravated robbery, Plano police
Rocky Curl, 47, aggravated robbery, Sanger police
Monique Powers, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety