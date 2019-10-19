NMC_18courtroomfile2AJ.jpg
The Dallas Morning News file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jay Marcom, 39, three counts of indecency with a child, aggravated assault of a child, Lewisville police

Vanessa Arruda, 34, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Natasha Alimi, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jose Balderaz, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Michael Curvey, 37, theft, Denton police

Latownsend Cassell, 33, theft, Denton police

Rachel Janes, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Paul Jennings, 44, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Demetrio Santamaria, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Evan Strauss, 24, credit card abuse, Denton police

Matthew Bass, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Clarissa Munguia, 26, evading arrest, theft, The Colony police

Dany Solaka, 29, evading arrest, The Colony police

Donyull White, 41, forgery, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Paul Williams, 21, theft, The Colony police

Reginald Brown, 21, two counts of theft, The Colony police; two counts of theft, Lewisville police

Bryan Fulgham, 39, burglary of a building, The Colony police

Andrew Hunt, 20, two counts of credit card abuse, The Colony police; credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Matthew Millard-Hunt, 24, credit card abuse, The Colony police; credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Miranda Ferguson, 20, credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Sarrah Atencio, 27, tampering with governmental record, Lewisville police

Honey Burdett, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Luis Gonzales, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Christie Lefler, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Quentin Morgan, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Raymond Nwahiri, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Omar Resendiz, 34, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Shane Wallace, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Hector Hernandez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Lindsey Holland, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Derrick McGee, 36, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Bryan Morales-Velez, 21, prohibited substance in correctional facility, Flower Mound police

Melvin Porter Jr., 48, theft, Flower Mound police

Derek Whitaker, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kierra Anderson, 32, assault against peace officer, Corinth police

Peter Shafik, 46, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety

Juan Santamaria, 22, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police

Chadwick Parmley, 40, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Wendy Sachs, 59, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Northeast police

