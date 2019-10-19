The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jay Marcom, 39, three counts of indecency with a child, aggravated assault of a child, Lewisville police
Vanessa Arruda, 34, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Natasha Alimi, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jose Balderaz, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Michael Curvey, 37, theft, Denton police
Latownsend Cassell, 33, theft, Denton police
Rachel Janes, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Paul Jennings, 44, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Demetrio Santamaria, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Evan Strauss, 24, credit card abuse, Denton police
Matthew Bass, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Clarissa Munguia, 26, evading arrest, theft, The Colony police
Dany Solaka, 29, evading arrest, The Colony police
Donyull White, 41, forgery, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Paul Williams, 21, theft, The Colony police
Reginald Brown, 21, two counts of theft, The Colony police; two counts of theft, Lewisville police
Bryan Fulgham, 39, burglary of a building, The Colony police
Andrew Hunt, 20, two counts of credit card abuse, The Colony police; credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Matthew Millard-Hunt, 24, credit card abuse, The Colony police; credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Miranda Ferguson, 20, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Sarrah Atencio, 27, tampering with governmental record, Lewisville police
Honey Burdett, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Luis Gonzales, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Christie Lefler, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Quentin Morgan, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Raymond Nwahiri, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Omar Resendiz, 34, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Shane Wallace, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Hector Hernandez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Lindsey Holland, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Derrick McGee, 36, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Bryan Morales-Velez, 21, prohibited substance in correctional facility, Flower Mound police
Melvin Porter Jr., 48, theft, Flower Mound police
Derek Whitaker, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kierra Anderson, 32, assault against peace officer, Corinth police
Peter Shafik, 46, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety
Juan Santamaria, 22, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
Chadwick Parmley, 40, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Wendy Sachs, 59, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Northeast police