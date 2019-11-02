The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Reco Davis, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
- Rachel Culbert, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
- William Fowler, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Jacob Pallett, 25, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Laura Reyes, 34, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Esteban Perez, 30, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Joshua Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Jason Brightwell, 26, unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Charles McBride, 37, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Misty Mason, 32, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Lia Miller, 22, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Adam Schroeder, 43, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- David Shaw, 35, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Amanda Waller, 38, two counts of assault against public servant, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Craig Budaj, 27, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
- Brandi Chiles, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Austin Churchill-Garcia, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Alexandra Crawford, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Patricio Garibay, 31, two counts of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
- Cameron Gillespie, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Heidi Hargis, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- David Warden, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Louis Woodson, 25, criminal mischief, Denton police
- Joseph Ball, 18, assault against public servant, The Colony police
- Cody Crofford, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Jonathan Gsell, 36, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of body armor by felon, aggravated assault against public servant, three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
- Michael Henry III, 17, aggravated assault, The Colony police
- Melvin Howard, 25, possession of marijuana, The Colony police
- Andy McCauley, 49, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
- Joshua Spears, 42, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Alexis Wilcox, 18, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Marcus Green, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Ashleigh Lee, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Nina Dockins, 36, evading arrest, theft, Lewisville police
- Shajuna Mason, 45, theft, Lewisville police
- Sergio Romero Jr., 42, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
- Grasen Swaim, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Daniel Taylor, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Kyle Ultee, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Justin Schaefer, 37, burglary of a building, Corinth police; burglary of a building, Denton police; burglary of a building, The Colony police
- Roberto Alcala, 43, assault against peace officer, Frisco police
- Aaron Yribe, 28, retaliation, Frisco police
- Jose Lopez-Benitez, 17, burglary of habitation, Lake Dallas police
- Clayton Grimes, 41, evading arrest, Little Elm police
- Christopher Martinez, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Gary Box, 46, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police
- Brandon Fellows, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Ricardo Orellana-Grande, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Ryan Mainhart, 31, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police
- Stephen Burnett, 56, driving while intoxicated, Aubrey police
- Rachel McGuyer, 37, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
- Jarred Collins, 33, driving while intoxicated, Dallas police
- John Farrell Jr., 63, driving while intoxicated, Dallas police
- Robert Patterson, 52, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Mitchell Fieger, 57, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Andrew Garza, 40, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
- Michael Tidwell, 40, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police