The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Ronald Kender Jr., 52, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Zachary Ragsdale, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Kira Green, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Justin Tremaine, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Mark Underhill, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Josue Rodriguez, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
- Lesleigh Bolton, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Aaron Fielding, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Matthew Gutierrez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Emmanuel Hernandez-Espino, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Samuel Morales, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Thierry Desir, 41, possession of marijuana, The Colony police
- Daniel Murphy, 51, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police