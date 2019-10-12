The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Sandra McCool, 29, injury to a child, Denton police
- Curtis Evans, 61, violation of sex offender registration, Carrollton police
- Jordan Pacheco, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police
- Colton Turner, 31, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Byron Grimes, 33, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Dezra Walker, 18, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police
- Ladarius Whitted, 21, criminal mischief, Carrollton police
- Jazmyn Alvarez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Raymond Bell, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Lance Christensen, 31, theft, Denton police
- Jimmy Green, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Jarrea Harris, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Rogelio Lazaro, 36, burglary of a building, Denton police
- Jennifer Uribes, 26, burglary of a building, Denton police; possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
- Jose Carbajal, 35, unlawful possession of firearm, Lewisville police
- Roy Hodge, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Keagan Jeffrey, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Daniel Johnson, 28, theft, Lewisville police
- Juan Salinas-Ortiz, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Shelly Lummus, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police; possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police; theft, Northeast police
- Nelson Murray, 58, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Roanoke police
- Thurmond Burton, 50, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
- Christine Atwell, 35, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Gavin Tichnell, 36, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
- Justin Trammell, 33, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety