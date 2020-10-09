The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Lorenzo Gonzales, 27, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Francisco Perez-Ruiz, 28, online solicitation of a minor, continuous sexual abuse of young children and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Julia Amos, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Christopher Booker, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Nathan Chase, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jacob Gray, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Marcus Jackson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ingrid May, 41, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police
Sayasone Phongvicitch, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Stephen Smith, 31, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police
Kevin Thomas, 50, theft, Carrollton police
Cesar Aguirre, 22, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Michael Carmona, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Ishmael Castillo, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police
Justin Cornell, 25, theft, Flower Mound police
Christopher Herrera, 30, theft, Flower Mound police
Colton Morris, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Mishe Frenkel, 37, two counts of theft, Flower Mound and Northeast police
Reynaldo Ascencio, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brian Cammuso, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cody Carter, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Unique Chatman, 19, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Aramis Cruz-Orozco, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Tristyn Fortner, 23, theft, Lewisville police
Teneshia Johnson, 29, forgery, Lewisville police
Martin Salazar, 26, possession and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Alejandro Soto-Hernandez, 22, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Markaylon Washington, 21, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Robert Walton, 38, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Danny Hooten, 30, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Hector Almeda, 42, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Derrick Grant, 33, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Adam Johnson, 27, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Andrew Monk, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Hickory Creek police
Augustine Anyanwu, 32, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
Clayton Paul, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Sam Tehauno, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Richard Pierce, 41, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police
David Heikka, 59, driving while intoxicated, Prosper police
Jeffrey Burns, 31, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
Michael Horn Jr., 32, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police