The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Lorenzo Gonzales, 27, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Francisco Perez-Ruiz, 28, online solicitation of a minor, continuous sexual abuse of young children and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Julia Amos, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Christopher Booker, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Nathan Chase, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jacob Gray, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Marcus Jackson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ingrid May, 41, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police

Sayasone Phongvicitch, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Stephen Smith, 31, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police

Kevin Thomas, 50, theft, Carrollton police

Cesar Aguirre, 22, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Michael Carmona, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Ishmael Castillo, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police

Justin Cornell, 25, theft, Flower Mound police

Christopher Herrera, 30, theft, Flower Mound police

Colton Morris, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Mishe Frenkel, 37, two counts of theft, Flower Mound and Northeast police

Reynaldo Ascencio, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brian Cammuso, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cody Carter, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Unique Chatman, 19, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Aramis Cruz-Orozco, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Tristyn Fortner, 23, theft, Lewisville police

Teneshia Johnson, 29, forgery, Lewisville police

Martin Salazar, 26, possession and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Alejandro Soto-Hernandez, 22, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Markaylon Washington, 21, credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Robert Walton, 38, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Danny Hooten, 30, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Hector Almeda, 42, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Derrick Grant, 33, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Adam Johnson, 27, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Andrew Monk, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Hickory Creek police

Augustine Anyanwu, 32, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police

Clayton Paul, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Sam Tehauno, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Richard Pierce, 41, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police

David Heikka, 59, driving while intoxicated, Prosper police

Jeffrey Burns, 31, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police

Michael Horn Jr., 32, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police

 

