The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Andres Martinez-Ortiz, 37, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police
- Joe Robles, 45, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Denton and The Colony police
- Benjamin Schroeder, 44, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Denton police
- Angel Santana, 20, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Frisco police
- Jamerial Smith, 21, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police
- William Robinson III, 48, sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police
- Joseph Weaver, 41, sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police
- Victor Buenaventura, 36, violation of sex offender registration and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police
- Curtis Peters Jr., 28, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Reymundo Flores, 37, two counts of aggravated assault and assault against a peace officer
- Jorge Barcenas Anaya, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Lindemberth Cortez, 19, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm and theft, Flower Mound police
- Sam White, 24, theft and aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
- Lorenza Frierson, 21, three counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
- Moniquka Hanson, 37, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
- Miguel Galindo-Luna, 35, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police
- Rachel Cockerell, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Stephen Agnew, 36, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
- Sherry Bryant, 53, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
- Iranica Woodruff, 40, assault against a peace officer, Little Elm police