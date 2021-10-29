The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

John Sparks, 55, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Denton police

Timothy Dulin, 52, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police

James Douglas, 45, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Milanica Garrett, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Celina police

Ricardo Contreras, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Matthew Fielder, 35, assault family violence, Denton police

Terry Hodges, 41, assault family violence, Denton police

Terrance Rettig, 55, assault family violence, Denton police

Kevin Jarnagin, 20, injury to elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Minhinnet, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Rickey Ward Jr., 40, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police

Matthew Flynt, 35, assault family violence, Fort Worth police

Anthony Miller, assault family violence enhanced

Saul Gonzalez Cano, 25, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Anthony McIntyre, 22, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jeremy Meador, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Kimberly Piper, 52, injury to elderly individual, Lewisville police

Austin Shouse, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Brian Cherry, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police

Nikal Morgan, 27, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Garrett Buelow, 36, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Billy Vaughn, 40, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Brent Adams, 36, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Matthew Juarez, 25, stalking and assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Javier Gonzales, 35, aggravated assault, Denton police

Ricardo Bermudez, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Carrollton police

Victoria Espinal, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police

Codie Hayes, 42, driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Matthew Crites, 34, driving while intoxicated, Justin police

Tracy Stewart, 52, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Andy Turner, 57, driving while intoxicated with child passengers, Roanoke police

Jazmin Castillo, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, The Colony police

Joe Roderick, 59, driving while intoxicated, Trophy Club police

Robert Stehl, 33, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas

Casey Smith, 39, retaliation, Denton police

Alexander Tyler, 29, two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearm, Carrollton police

Zachery Clark, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

John Donnelly, 31, injury to elderly individual, Denton police

Andy Jurn, 44, invasive visual recording, Denton police

Aaron Reyes, 36, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police

Luis Contreras, 41, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Joshua Munguia, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Elizabeth Philippi, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Yahir Rodriguez, 17, two counts of aggravated robbery, The Colony police

Octavous Russell Jr., 23, credit card abuse, The Colony police

Veronica Wheeler, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Christian Galvan-Flores, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cameron Good, 31, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Omar Nunez Rangel, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dominic Rivera, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Juan Salazar, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Krystal Velez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Anthony Parker, 28, aggravated robbery, Dallas police

Marquane Perker-Steward, 19, aggravated robbery, Dallas police

Natalia Dean, 31, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Jose Guevara, 43, robbery, Lewisville police

Quintereus Mitchell, 20, aggravated robbery and evading arrest, Little Elm police

Angel Solorzano, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Bryan Strain, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kevin Uriostegui, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Tony Goodale, 61, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kalyn Kimble, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kurtis Staley, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Todd Siragusa, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Tyron Chatman, 23, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Quincer Dandridge, 42, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Joel Rodriguez III, 25, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Miguel Rodriguez Castro, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Gwendolyn Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Damon Taylor, 44, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Biak Thang, 19, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Ram Thang, 19, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Kenneth Thompson, 61, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Isaac Hammer, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

 

