The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
John Sparks, 55, continuous sexual abuse of young child, Denton police
Timothy Dulin, 52, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
James Douglas, 45, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Milanica Garrett, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Celina police
Ricardo Contreras, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Matthew Fielder, 35, assault family violence, Denton police
Terry Hodges, 41, assault family violence, Denton police
Terrance Rettig, 55, assault family violence, Denton police
Kevin Jarnagin, 20, injury to elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Minhinnet, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rickey Ward Jr., 40, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police
Matthew Flynt, 35, assault family violence, Fort Worth police
Anthony Miller, assault family violence enhanced
Saul Gonzalez Cano, 25, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Anthony McIntyre, 22, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jeremy Meador, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Kimberly Piper, 52, injury to elderly individual, Lewisville police
Austin Shouse, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Brian Cherry, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
Nikal Morgan, 27, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Garrett Buelow, 36, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Billy Vaughn, 40, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Brent Adams, 36, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Matthew Juarez, 25, stalking and assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Javier Gonzales, 35, aggravated assault, Denton police
Ricardo Bermudez, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Carrollton police
Victoria Espinal, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
Codie Hayes, 42, driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Matthew Crites, 34, driving while intoxicated, Justin police
Tracy Stewart, 52, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Andy Turner, 57, driving while intoxicated with child passengers, Roanoke police
Jazmin Castillo, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, The Colony police
Joe Roderick, 59, driving while intoxicated, Trophy Club police
Robert Stehl, 33, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas
Casey Smith, 39, retaliation, Denton police
Alexander Tyler, 29, two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearm, Carrollton police
Zachery Clark, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
John Donnelly, 31, injury to elderly individual, Denton police
Andy Jurn, 44, invasive visual recording, Denton police
Aaron Reyes, 36, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
Luis Contreras, 41, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Joshua Munguia, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Elizabeth Philippi, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Yahir Rodriguez, 17, two counts of aggravated robbery, The Colony police
Octavous Russell Jr., 23, credit card abuse, The Colony police
Veronica Wheeler, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Christian Galvan-Flores, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cameron Good, 31, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Omar Nunez Rangel, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dominic Rivera, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Juan Salazar, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Krystal Velez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Anthony Parker, 28, aggravated robbery, Dallas police
Marquane Perker-Steward, 19, aggravated robbery, Dallas police
Natalia Dean, 31, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Jose Guevara, 43, robbery, Lewisville police
Quintereus Mitchell, 20, aggravated robbery and evading arrest, Little Elm police
Angel Solorzano, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Bryan Strain, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kevin Uriostegui, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Tony Goodale, 61, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kalyn Kimble, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kurtis Staley, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Todd Siragusa, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Tyron Chatman, 23, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Quincer Dandridge, 42, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Joel Rodriguez III, 25, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Miguel Rodriguez Castro, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Gwendolyn Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Damon Taylor, 44, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Biak Thang, 19, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Ram Thang, 19, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Kenneth Thompson, 61, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Isaac Hammer, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police