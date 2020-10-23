The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Darius Alexander, 33, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police

Brandon Perez, 24, two counts of aggravated assault, Roanoke police

Chiquita Harris, 34, aggravated assault, Aubrey police

Christopher Rankin, 38, assault family violence enhanced and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kevin Brewster, 34, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Dallas police

Arthella Hicks Jr., 29, assault enhanced, Dallas police

Danny Anderson, 61, aggravated assault, Denton police

Harry Encalade, 45, violation of a protective order, Denton police

Andres Estrada, 27, assault family violence, Denton police

Joe Fragoza, 18, assault family violence and unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton police

Garrette Wolfe Jr., 50, assault family violence, Denton police

Blake Chiles, 19, retaliation and assault against a peace officer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Randy Hester, 32, two counts of injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Smith, 58, two counts of injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

William Bluem, 52, continuous violence against the family and repeated violation of a protective order, Flower Mound police

Aiden Cowan, 23, attempted murder and injury to an elderly individual, Flower Mound police

Justin Taylor, 35, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police

Eric Johnson, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Brandon Hurley, 36, stalking, Denton police

Warren Moore Jr., 22, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Tyrese Moore, 21, burglary of a habitation and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Jonathan Braxton, 38, evading arrest, Denton police

Byron January, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Watson McCall, 70, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police

Devon Plante, 30, theft of firearm, Denton police

William Splawn, 57, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Jay Stanton, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Denton police

Whitney McMillan, 34, fraudulent use of credit/debit, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Don Walker, 34, fraudulent use of credit/debit card information, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Julian Houston, 30, theft, Lewisville police

Tanner Rutz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brian Baca-McGrath, 38, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kimberly Greiner, 33, theft, Lewisville police

Kolton Loomis, 29, theft, Lewisville police

Adolfo Lopez, 37, theft, Lewisville police

Tyson Maldonado, 20, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Anthony Ramos, 36, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Clint Scarborough, 26, theft, Lewisville police

Zora Timmerman, 46, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Brianna Moore, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Denton police

Damion Norwood, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

David Reynolds, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Donald Cofer, 40, burglary of a vehicle, Sanger police

 

