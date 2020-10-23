The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Darius Alexander, 33, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
Brandon Perez, 24, two counts of aggravated assault, Roanoke police
Chiquita Harris, 34, aggravated assault, Aubrey police
Christopher Rankin, 38, assault family violence enhanced and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kevin Brewster, 34, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Dallas police
Arthella Hicks Jr., 29, assault enhanced, Dallas police
Danny Anderson, 61, aggravated assault, Denton police
Harry Encalade, 45, violation of a protective order, Denton police
Andres Estrada, 27, assault family violence, Denton police
Joe Fragoza, 18, assault family violence and unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton police
Garrette Wolfe Jr., 50, assault family violence, Denton police
Blake Chiles, 19, retaliation and assault against a peace officer, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Randy Hester, 32, two counts of injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Smith, 58, two counts of injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
William Bluem, 52, continuous violence against the family and repeated violation of a protective order, Flower Mound police
Aiden Cowan, 23, attempted murder and injury to an elderly individual, Flower Mound police
Justin Taylor, 35, continuous violence against the family, Lake Dallas police
Eric Johnson, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Brandon Hurley, 36, stalking, Denton police
Warren Moore Jr., 22, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Tyrese Moore, 21, burglary of a habitation and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Jonathan Braxton, 38, evading arrest, Denton police
Byron January, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Watson McCall, 70, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police
Devon Plante, 30, theft of firearm, Denton police
William Splawn, 57, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Jay Stanton, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Denton police
Whitney McMillan, 34, fraudulent use of credit/debit, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Don Walker, 34, fraudulent use of credit/debit card information, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Julian Houston, 30, theft, Lewisville police
Tanner Rutz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brian Baca-McGrath, 38, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kimberly Greiner, 33, theft, Lewisville police
Kolton Loomis, 29, theft, Lewisville police
Adolfo Lopez, 37, theft, Lewisville police
Tyson Maldonado, 20, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Anthony Ramos, 36, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Clint Scarborough, 26, theft, Lewisville police
Zora Timmerman, 46, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Brianna Moore, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Denton police
Damion Norwood, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
David Reynolds, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Donald Cofer, 40, burglary of a vehicle, Sanger police