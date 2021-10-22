The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jimmy Johnson, 19, aggravated sexual assault of child, Denton police

Oscar Ardon, 39, four counts of indecency with a child, Carrollton police

Edwin Gutierrez, 43, indecency with a child and five counts of sexual assault of child, Carrollton police

Laura Avitu, 28, two counts of sexual assault of child, Denton police

Arthur Gonzales, 42, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Santos Garcia-James, 24, two counts of sexual assault of child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Jordan Gladden, 22, online solicitation of a minor and three counts of sexual assault of child, Trophy Club police

Lee Ballard, 44, unlawful possession of firearm, Carrollton police

James Caldwell, 38, theft, Carrollton police

Dustin Compton, 32, forgery, Carrollton police

Luis Guerra, 25, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Bryan McGill, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Zarrien Alexander, 29, burglary of a building, Denton police

Lonnie Cloer, 46, two counts of theft, Denton police

Lucia Fuentes, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Michael Christopher, 28, aggravated assault, Denton police

Steven Perez, 30, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building, Denton police

Christopher Schroeder, 45, evading arrest and assault against peace officer, Denton police

Riley Terry, 20, assault against peace officer, Denton police

Jasmine Champ, 26, theft, Lewisville police

Kendall Copp, 26, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Zachary Enois, 29, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Cung Hup, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dalton Ivy, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

William Jones, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brian Locke, 26, theft, Lewisville police

Dane Smith, 53, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Darius Perkins, 34, robbery, Little Elm police

Jordan Kramer, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Nathan Bassett, 24, three counts of aggravated assault against public servant and evading arrest, Sanger police

David Bentlage, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!