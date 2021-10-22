The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jimmy Johnson, 19, aggravated sexual assault of child, Denton police
Oscar Ardon, 39, four counts of indecency with a child, Carrollton police
Edwin Gutierrez, 43, indecency with a child and five counts of sexual assault of child, Carrollton police
Laura Avitu, 28, two counts of sexual assault of child, Denton police
Arthur Gonzales, 42, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Santos Garcia-James, 24, two counts of sexual assault of child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Jordan Gladden, 22, online solicitation of a minor and three counts of sexual assault of child, Trophy Club police
Lee Ballard, 44, unlawful possession of firearm, Carrollton police
James Caldwell, 38, theft, Carrollton police
Dustin Compton, 32, forgery, Carrollton police
Luis Guerra, 25, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Bryan McGill, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Zarrien Alexander, 29, burglary of a building, Denton police
Lonnie Cloer, 46, two counts of theft, Denton police
Lucia Fuentes, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Michael Christopher, 28, aggravated assault, Denton police
Steven Perez, 30, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building, Denton police
Christopher Schroeder, 45, evading arrest and assault against peace officer, Denton police
Riley Terry, 20, assault against peace officer, Denton police