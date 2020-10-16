The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Julio Balderas Saucedo, 27, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Destiny Breitling, 26, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Rebecca Bruce, 58, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Sean Corcoran, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Juan Garcia-Coronado, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Jason Stephens, 44, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Stephen Tyers Jr., 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Alisa Kampenhout, 44, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Jennifer Hill, 42, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Krum police
Syera Caldwell, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Cestar Campos-Rebollar, 45, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Carey Hitchcock, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Billie Jones, 57, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Anthony Peraza, 50, driving while intoxicated and unlawful firearm, Lewisville police
Crystal Galvan, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Sanger police
Jimmy Simmons, 53, intoxication assault, Texas Department of Public Safety
William Benz, 46, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jason Bishop, 44, aggravated assault, Denton police
Cody Daniels, 32, criminal mischief, Denton police
Michael Daw, 49, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police
Daniel Reynolds, 36, assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Ray Velez, 29, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Carlton Thomas, 30, aggravated assault and two counts of theft, Denton and Lewisville police
Michael Arrington, 40, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Henderson, 43, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jess Braziel, 60, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Brinkley, 40, two counts of tampering with a governmental record, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Carreto, 29, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Autumn Daly, 47, theft, Roanoke police
William Blum Sr., 62, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Ashley Brock, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
John Broussard, 48, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft, The Colony police
Creighten Brown, 31, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Justin Gilmer, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Mario Garcia, 25, evading arrest and burglary of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Warren Haskins, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Chelsey Martin, 28, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Robert Ross, 44, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Martin Vergara-Flores, 18, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Martin Villafan, 44, accident involving serious injury, Lewisville police
Cody Renfro, 29, forgery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Little Elm police
Gary Chapman, 42, violation of sex offender registration and theft, Corinth and University of North Texas police
Sherrye Smith, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Jose Vargas, 21, unauthorized use of vehicle, Hickory Creek police
Karency Santiago-Cruz, theft, Lake Dallas police
Eduardo Nunez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Benjamin Moody, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Brock Redding, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police