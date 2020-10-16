The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Julio Balderas Saucedo, 27, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police

Destiny Breitling, 26, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Rebecca Bruce, 58, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Sean Corcoran, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Juan Garcia-Coronado, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police

Jason Stephens, 44, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Stephen Tyers Jr., 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Alisa Kampenhout, 44, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Jennifer Hill, 42, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Krum police

Syera Caldwell, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Cestar Campos-Rebollar, 45, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Carey Hitchcock, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Billie Jones, 57, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Anthony Peraza, 50, driving while intoxicated and unlawful firearm, Lewisville police

Crystal Galvan, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Sanger police

Jimmy Simmons, 53, intoxication assault, Texas Department of Public Safety

William Benz, 46, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jason Bishop, 44, aggravated assault, Denton police

Cody Daniels, 32, criminal mischief, Denton police

Michael Daw, 49, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police

Daniel Reynolds, 36, assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Ray Velez, 29, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Carlton Thomas, 30, aggravated assault and two counts of theft, Denton and Lewisville police

Michael Arrington, 40, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Henderson, 43, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jess Braziel, 60, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Brinkley, 40, two counts of tampering with a governmental record, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Carreto, 29, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Autumn Daly, 47, theft, Roanoke police

William Blum Sr., 62, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Ashley Brock, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

John Broussard, 48, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft, The Colony police

Creighten Brown, 31, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Justin Gilmer, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Mario Garcia, 25, evading arrest and burglary of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Warren Haskins, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Chelsey Martin, 28, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Robert Ross, 44, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Martin Vergara-Flores, 18, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Martin Villafan, 44, accident involving serious injury, Lewisville police

Cody Renfro, 29, forgery and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Little Elm police

Gary Chapman, 42, violation of sex offender registration and theft, Corinth and University of North Texas police

Sherrye Smith, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Jose Vargas, 21, unauthorized use of vehicle, Hickory Creek police

Karency Santiago-Cruz, theft, Lake Dallas police

Eduardo Nunez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Benjamin Moody, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Brock Redding, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

 

