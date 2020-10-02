The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Michelle Nielsen, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Elvira Gifford, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

James Sutton, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Conner Gleason, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!