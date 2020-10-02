The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Michelle Nielsen, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Elvira Gifford, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
James Sutton, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Conner Gleason, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police