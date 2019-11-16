The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Judy Davis, 64, theft, misapplication of fiduciary property, Denton police
- Kendrick King, 30, three counts of injury to a child, Lewisville police
- Kyle Drew, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Sunshine Goodman, 36, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Leaha Dyson, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- David Hollingshead, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Brooke Leone, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Thomas Scott III, 17, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Tara Sanchez, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Cameron Walker, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office; two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, Denton police
- Aaron Kuchenmeister, 25, criminal mischief, Denton police
- Shane Barton, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Wesley Davis, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Teirney Fifer, 19, aggravated assault, Denton police
- John Fore, 42, credit card abuse, Denton police
- Angel Parker, 22, forgery, Denton police
- Isaac Walker, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Kwamane Dale, 30, theft, Flower Mound police
- Lynelle Horikami, 53, theft, Flower Mound police
- Joel Patrick, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Benjamin Tames, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Yvonne Tristan, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Cayla Williams, 32, theft, Flower Mound police
- Dunia Afshar, 31, assault against public servant, The Colony police
- Fidel Ayuso, 57, aggravated assault, The Colony police
- Creighten Brown, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Jesse Martinez, 22, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Travis Plowman, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Casie Caldwell, 37, forgery, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
- John Davis, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Diamond Dixon, 29, evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Joshua James, 33, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Ariel Jimenez, 26, theft, Lewisville police
- Nickolas Manley, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Jamahl Smith, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Sunny Trammell, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Saul Vazquez Almanzar, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Justin Williams, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Shakilya Johnson, 27, two counts of injury to a child, Dallas police
- Ramiro Cano III, 26, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Corinth police
- Jerald Shipman II, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, Corinth police
- Robert Rasor Jr., 43, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
- Cameron Walters, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
- Charles Norman Jr., 52, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
- Gary Whitman, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Highland Village police
- Danielle Bolan, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Jennifer Chavez, 34, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Jessie Perez, 49, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, prohibited substances in correctional facility, Little Elm police
- William Garner, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
- Jessica Garner, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
- Trenton Carter, 24, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
- Early Brown Jr., 33, evading arrest, University of North Texas police
- Austin Shadle, 30, intoxication manslaughter, Denton police
- Dmarcus Todd, 42, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
- Alfredo Bello, 45, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Bradley Shaver, 35, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police