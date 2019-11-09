The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Garrett Wilhelm, 25, manslaughter, Denton police

Tmari Jones, 18, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police

Randy Gavin, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jessica Greico, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Amber Winker, 35, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Dustin Martin, 29, theft, Carrollton police

Austin Walton, 17, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Coby Hand, 36, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Innis, 32, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Frank Thomas, 66, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cory Adams, 26, assault against peace officer, Denton police

Rene Copado, 32, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Angelica Esparza, 18, delivery of a dangerous drug, Denton police

Michael Gonzales, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Adrian Owens, 47, robbery, Denton police

Carlos Pineda, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Sarah Stacks, 27, theft, Denton police

Joseph Watson, 29, aggravated assault of public servant, evading arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Paul Parrigin, 29, theft, Denton police; theft, Lewisville police

Grant Bishop, 18, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Lindy Dugger, 37, credit card abuse, Flower Mound police

Davin Fox, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Christopher Roche, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Tommy Turay, 17, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police

Alfonso Vasquez-Cruz, 39, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police

Harold Wright II, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Ramon Sarmiento, 29, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police; evading arrest, Lewisville police

Angel Acosta Alfaro, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Bruno Ayala, 56, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Christopher Barger, 31, criminal mischief, The Colony police

Jack Brage, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Ian Bartlett, 24, theft, The Colony police

Brian Kelsoe, 52, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Diana Linares, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police

Maria Paz, 48, forgery, The Colony police

Melissa Rogers, 43, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Otto Barby, 51, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Nicholas Erickson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Vincent Fiore, 35, tampering with a governmental record, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

David Hassell, 41, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Ryan McLain, 30, debit card abuse, Lewisville police

Anthony Reyes, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joshua Smith, 21, theft, Lewisville police

Richard Walton, 32, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

James White, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, Lewisville police

Jaquan White, 27, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Ashton Major, 26, two counts of endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Alexzia Jaramillo, 25, two counts of endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Steven Rowles, 28, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Coppell police

Landry Olson, 18, burglary of a building, Corinth police

Jason Holland, 26, theft, Hickory Creek police

Darrell Gibson, 50, driving while intoxicated, violation of sex offender registration, Carrollton police

Chad Thomas, 33, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Troy Hultsman, 52, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Jimmy Luna Jr., 30, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police

Ruben Colin-Lujan, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety

Danny Sanichanh, 35, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety

