The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Garrett Wilhelm, 25, manslaughter, Denton police
Tmari Jones, 18, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police
Randy Gavin, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jessica Greico, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Amber Winker, 35, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Dustin Martin, 29, theft, Carrollton police
Austin Walton, 17, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Coby Hand, 36, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Mark Innis, 32, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Frank Thomas, 66, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cory Adams, 26, assault against peace officer, Denton police
Rene Copado, 32, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Angelica Esparza, 18, delivery of a dangerous drug, Denton police
Michael Gonzales, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Adrian Owens, 47, robbery, Denton police
Carlos Pineda, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Sarah Stacks, 27, theft, Denton police
Joseph Watson, 29, aggravated assault of public servant, evading arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Paul Parrigin, 29, theft, Denton police; theft, Lewisville police
Grant Bishop, 18, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Lindy Dugger, 37, credit card abuse, Flower Mound police
Davin Fox, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Christopher Roche, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Tommy Turay, 17, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police
Alfonso Vasquez-Cruz, 39, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police
Harold Wright II, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Ramon Sarmiento, 29, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police; evading arrest, Lewisville police
Angel Acosta Alfaro, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Bruno Ayala, 56, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Christopher Barger, 31, criminal mischief, The Colony police
Jack Brage, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Ian Bartlett, 24, theft, The Colony police
Brian Kelsoe, 52, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Diana Linares, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
Maria Paz, 48, forgery, The Colony police
Melissa Rogers, 43, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Otto Barby, 51, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Nicholas Erickson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Vincent Fiore, 35, tampering with a governmental record, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
David Hassell, 41, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Ryan McLain, 30, debit card abuse, Lewisville police
Anthony Reyes, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joshua Smith, 21, theft, Lewisville police
Richard Walton, 32, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
James White, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, Lewisville police
Jaquan White, 27, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Ashton Major, 26, two counts of endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Alexzia Jaramillo, 25, two counts of endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Steven Rowles, 28, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Coppell police
Landry Olson, 18, burglary of a building, Corinth police
Jason Holland, 26, theft, Hickory Creek police
Darrell Gibson, 50, driving while intoxicated, violation of sex offender registration, Carrollton police
Chad Thomas, 33, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Troy Hultsman, 52, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Jimmy Luna Jr., 30, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police
Ruben Colin-Lujan, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety
Danny Sanichanh, 35, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety