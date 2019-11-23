NMC_18courtroomfile2AJ.jpg
The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Anees Raza, 20, murder, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers

Joshua Spivey, 28, assault family violence, Dallas police

Kevin Roberts, 40, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police

William Youkers, 31, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Water District police

Michael Buster Jr., 38, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police

Eduardo Gonzalez, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Warren Johnson, 41, assault family violence enhanced, violation of protective order, Lewisville police

Joseph Perez Jr., 20, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Billy Fritcher Jr., 42, two counts of aggravated assault, Pilot Point police

Anton Thorp, 39, murder, Denton police

Robert Odneal, 56, stalking, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Amiel Settel, 25, continuous violence against the family, stalking, Denton police

Joseph Flores, 20, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police

Joshua Murphy, 28, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Frisco police

Christopher Reynolds, 33, two counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police

David Williams Jr., 38, stalking, Denton police

Antonio Burton, 29, stalking, two counts of continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Bradley Herring, 29, three counts of sexual assault, Denton police

Nicholas Waldman, 26, stalking, Denton police

Leonel Hernandez-Perez, 22, three counts of indecency with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police

Wren Shipley, 30, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Jose Avalos-Hernandez, 39, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Elizabeth Jamison, 31, injury to a child, Lewisville police

Nazmul Howlader, 38, indecency with a child, 11 counts of possession of promotion of child pornography, Lake Dallas police

Daniel Brockway, 67, two counts of indecency with a child, Frisco police

Benjamin Washington, 35, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cardell Lue, 25, robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Rene Bailon, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Ricardo Montemayor, 28, endangering a child, Denton police

