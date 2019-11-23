The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Anees Raza, 20, murder, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers
Joshua Spivey, 28, assault family violence, Dallas police
Kevin Roberts, 40, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
William Youkers, 31, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Water District police
Michael Buster Jr., 38, assault family violence enhanced, Flower Mound police
Eduardo Gonzalez, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Warren Johnson, 41, assault family violence enhanced, violation of protective order, Lewisville police
Joseph Perez Jr., 20, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Billy Fritcher Jr., 42, two counts of aggravated assault, Pilot Point police
Anton Thorp, 39, murder, Denton police
Robert Odneal, 56, stalking, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Amiel Settel, 25, continuous violence against the family, stalking, Denton police
Joseph Flores, 20, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
Joshua Murphy, 28, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Frisco police
Christopher Reynolds, 33, two counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police
David Williams Jr., 38, stalking, Denton police
Antonio Burton, 29, stalking, two counts of continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Bradley Herring, 29, three counts of sexual assault, Denton police
Nicholas Waldman, 26, stalking, Denton police
Leonel Hernandez-Perez, 22, three counts of indecency with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police
Wren Shipley, 30, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Jose Avalos-Hernandez, 39, continuous sexual abuse of young child, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Elizabeth Jamison, 31, injury to a child, Lewisville police
Nazmul Howlader, 38, indecency with a child, 11 counts of possession of promotion of child pornography, Lake Dallas police
Daniel Brockway, 67, two counts of indecency with a child, Frisco police
Benjamin Washington, 35, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cardell Lue, 25, robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Rene Bailon, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Ricardo Montemayor, 28, endangering a child, Denton police