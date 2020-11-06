The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Victoria Elizardo, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Aubrey police

Mario Vielma, 46, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Jose Yanez, 40, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Joe Craft, 58, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Mauricio Marquez, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police

Shannon Anders, 44, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Alida Bona, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police

Ruby Johnston, 32, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Zina Sohrabian, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Deidra McHenry, 39, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police

Ryan Bass, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Dyrhan Hackfield, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and theft, Carrollton police

Rodrick McKinney, 22, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Jimmy McMillan, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Johnny Ray Jr., 38, two counts of burglary of a building, Carrollton police

Zachary Rivera, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Dalton Knowles, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Cooper Lange, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Christopher Rose, 40, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police

Eric McLemore, 29, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police and Texas Department of Public Safety

Mark Canas, 22, burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief, The Colony police

Terald Cormick, 22, evading arrest, The Colony police

Rakia Fulmer, 31, theft, The Colony police

Dajone Gentry, 23, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Benjamin Hall, 26, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony

Taylor Lay, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony

Rodrigo Martinez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony

Miguel Perez, 25, theft and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony

Manuel Galindo, 43, theft, Lewisville police

Susan Gifford, 32, criminal mischief, Lewisville police

Christopher Phillips, 34, theft, Lewisville police

Jawdat Sammour, 27, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Dominic Taylor, 22, debit card abuse, Lewisville police

Mitchell Cole, 59, two counts of aggravated assault, Corinth police

Tyriq Martin, 22, burglary of a building and theft, Corinth police

Saul Rivera-Pina, 20, evading arrest, Northlake police

Victor Langemak, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth and Denton police

Jasmine Suttles, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

William Smith, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ian Starrett, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Sandra Mazur, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Jose Lopez-Cedillo, 27, possession of a controlled substance of a controlled substance, Keller police

Chad Stucki, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Bryan Torres, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Deundray Mason, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Tasha Valencia, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

John Walthour, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Joseph Golden, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Northeast and Little Elm police

Royceanna Butler, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Jill Dorsett, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police

Jonathan Abrams, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

David Schoultz, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Case Leggett, 34, possession of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, University of North Texas police

 

