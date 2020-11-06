The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Victoria Elizardo, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Aubrey police
Mario Vielma, 46, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Jose Yanez, 40, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Joe Craft, 58, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Mauricio Marquez, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Shannon Anders, 44, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Alida Bona, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police
Ruby Johnston, 32, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Zina Sohrabian, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Deidra McHenry, 39, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police
Ryan Bass, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Dyrhan Hackfield, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and theft, Carrollton police
Rodrick McKinney, 22, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Jimmy McMillan, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Johnny Ray Jr., 38, two counts of burglary of a building, Carrollton police
Zachary Rivera, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Dalton Knowles, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Cooper Lange, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Christopher Rose, 40, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police
Eric McLemore, 29, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police and Texas Department of Public Safety
Mark Canas, 22, burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief, The Colony police
Terald Cormick, 22, evading arrest, The Colony police
Rakia Fulmer, 31, theft, The Colony police
Dajone Gentry, 23, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Benjamin Hall, 26, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony
Taylor Lay, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony
Rodrigo Martinez, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony
Miguel Perez, 25, theft and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony
Manuel Galindo, 43, theft, Lewisville police
Susan Gifford, 32, criminal mischief, Lewisville police
Christopher Phillips, 34, theft, Lewisville police
Jawdat Sammour, 27, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Dominic Taylor, 22, debit card abuse, Lewisville police
Mitchell Cole, 59, two counts of aggravated assault, Corinth police
Tyriq Martin, 22, burglary of a building and theft, Corinth police
Saul Rivera-Pina, 20, evading arrest, Northlake police
Victor Langemak, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth and Denton police
Jasmine Suttles, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
William Smith, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ian Starrett, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Sandra Mazur, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Jose Lopez-Cedillo, 27, possession of a controlled substance of a controlled substance, Keller police
Chad Stucki, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Bryan Torres, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Deundray Mason, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Tasha Valencia, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
John Walthour, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Joseph Golden, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Northeast and Little Elm police
Royceanna Butler, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Jill Dorsett, 57, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police
Jonathan Abrams, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
David Schoultz, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Case Leggett, 34, possession of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, University of North Texas police