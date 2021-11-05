The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Christopher Wisener, 31, three counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Reyes-Mena, 28, cockfighting, Hickory Creek police

Israel Perez Gallardo, 24, cockfighting, Hickory Creek police

Humberto Reyes-Mena, 20, cockfighting, Hickory Creek police

Erika Garcia, 41, burglary of a habitation

Christian Merancio, 33, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and false statement to obtain property or credit, Denton police

Mitchell Feagins, 38, aggravated assault, Denton police

Brian Villanueva, 28, aggravated assault, Denton police

Rusty Taylor, 40, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton police

Terry Leyba, 30, failure to register as sex offender, Denton police

Xochitl Miranda, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Justin Prestword, 42, evading arrest, Denton police

Isaac Santiago, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police

Jaquan Gasaway, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police

Thomas Rasor, 58, forgery, Denton police

Ryan Suzak, 40, evading arrest, Denton police

Danyell Miller, 44, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police and Argyle police

Arique Bagby, 29, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities and assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tiffanie Hughes, 34, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Deray Richard, 37, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald Singer, 36, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Charles Tuttle, 56, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Luisenrique Villegas, 27, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Bobby Anderson, 37, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Bryan Hucabee, 61, aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault against public servant, criminal mischief, Flower Mound police

Nicholas Lavine, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Danny Bingham, 52, theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Terry Carter, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Breanna Cephus, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, false statement to obtain property or credit, The Colony police

Nathan Jones, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Alyssa Klasen, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Israel Lopez-Vivero, 27, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police

Vickie Martinez, 41, theft, Lewisville police

Collin Nicodemus, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

David Perez, 34, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Michael Powers, 26, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Bailey Radabaugh, 22, forgery, Lewisville police

Kendrick Rose, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brian Owens, 44, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a habitation, Corinth police and Lake Dallas police

Stormy Killins, 24, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police

Brandon Napolean, 31, burglary of a building and theft, Little Elm police

Acayron Simmons, 25, aggravated assault, Northlake police

Matthew Evans, 30, aggravated assault, Roanoke police

Omar Rangel, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Marcos Salinas-Jacinto, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

 