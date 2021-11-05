The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Christopher Wisener, 31, three counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Reyes-Mena, 28, cockfighting, Hickory Creek police
Israel Perez Gallardo, 24, cockfighting, Hickory Creek police
Humberto Reyes-Mena, 20, cockfighting, Hickory Creek police
Erika Garcia, 41, burglary of a habitation
Christian Merancio, 33, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and false statement to obtain property or credit, Denton police
Mitchell Feagins, 38, aggravated assault, Denton police
Brian Villanueva, 28, aggravated assault, Denton police
Rusty Taylor, 40, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton police
Terry Leyba, 30, failure to register as sex offender, Denton police
Xochitl Miranda, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Justin Prestword, 42, evading arrest, Denton police
Isaac Santiago, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police
Jaquan Gasaway, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police
Thomas Rasor, 58, forgery, Denton police
Ryan Suzak, 40, evading arrest, Denton police
Danyell Miller, 44, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police and Argyle police
Arique Bagby, 29, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities and assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tiffanie Hughes, 34, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Deray Richard, 37, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronald Singer, 36, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Charles Tuttle, 56, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Luisenrique Villegas, 27, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Bobby Anderson, 37, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Bryan Hucabee, 61, aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault against public servant, criminal mischief, Flower Mound police
Nicholas Lavine, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Danny Bingham, 52, theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Terry Carter, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Breanna Cephus, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, false statement to obtain property or credit, The Colony police
Nathan Jones, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Alyssa Klasen, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Israel Lopez-Vivero, 27, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
Vickie Martinez, 41, theft, Lewisville police
Collin Nicodemus, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
David Perez, 34, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Michael Powers, 26, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Bailey Radabaugh, 22, forgery, Lewisville police
Kendrick Rose, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brian Owens, 44, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a habitation, Corinth police and Lake Dallas police
Stormy Killins, 24, burglary of a habitation, Little Elm police
Brandon Napolean, 31, burglary of a building and theft, Little Elm police
Acayron Simmons, 25, aggravated assault, Northlake police
Matthew Evans, 30, aggravated assault, Roanoke police
Omar Rangel, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Marcos Salinas-Jacinto, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police