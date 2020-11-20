The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Andy Ochoa, 22, sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lake Dallas police

Carlos Chavez, 44, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police

James Moore, 59, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Andre Randle, 40, criminal solicitation of a minor, Lewisville police

George Burnett, 24, four counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, Denton police

Clyde Jenkins, 53, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police

Steven Ritchey Jr., 27, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police

Kristopher Brown, 29, assault family violence, Dallas police

Sergio Gonzalez, 48, aggravated assault, Denton police

Bryan Largent, 51, assault family violence, Denton police

Vinnie Pacheco, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Cortney Russell, 30, assault family violence, Denton police

Timothy Solis, 35, aggravated assault, Denton police

James Caldwell, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory Soto, 27, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Oquendo, 47, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint, Denton County Water District Police Department

Marshall Bond, 32, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Keatrin Conway, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Alejandro Ferrer Tomayo, 27, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Tony Qualls, 48, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Abel Torres, 27, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Lindsay Hewitt, 37, four counts of assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm and Denton police

Travis Washington, 27, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police

Brandon Waheed, 25, continuous violence against the family, Roanoke police

Cruz Luna-Cruces, 29, injury to a child, Sanger police

Joshua Massey, 34, assault family violence, The Colony police

Richard Glaze, 55, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police

Manuel Zendejas-Mendoza, 35, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police

Benjamin Bewley II, 28, assault family violence enhanced and injury to a child, Denton police

Richard Ferry, 35, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police

Joshua Johnson, 31, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Michael Minnefield-Black, 28, stalking, Denton police

Jay Rotter, 36, murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Victor James-Penaloza, 28, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Yesenia Cortez, 30, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Alejandro Aceves, 26, endangering a child, Lewisville police

Kasse Vieioso, 21, endangering a child, Lewisville police

Hector Romero-Adino, 30, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Taymn Collins, 20, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Sam White Jr., 24, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville and Little Elm police

Donnie Baulkmon, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police

Dayna Hurtado, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

John Hernandez-Garcia, 18, sexual assault of a child, Denton police

 

