The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Andy Ochoa, 22, sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lake Dallas police
Carlos Chavez, 44, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police
James Moore, 59, two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Andre Randle, 40, criminal solicitation of a minor, Lewisville police
George Burnett, 24, four counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, Denton police
Clyde Jenkins, 53, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police
Steven Ritchey Jr., 27, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police
Kristopher Brown, 29, assault family violence, Dallas police
Sergio Gonzalez, 48, aggravated assault, Denton police
Bryan Largent, 51, assault family violence, Denton police
Vinnie Pacheco, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Cortney Russell, 30, assault family violence, Denton police
Timothy Solis, 35, aggravated assault, Denton police
James Caldwell, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Gregory Soto, 27, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Oquendo, 47, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint, Denton County Water District Police Department
Marshall Bond, 32, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Keatrin Conway, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Alejandro Ferrer Tomayo, 27, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Tony Qualls, 48, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Abel Torres, 27, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Lindsay Hewitt, 37, four counts of assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm and Denton police
Travis Washington, 27, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
Brandon Waheed, 25, continuous violence against the family, Roanoke police
Cruz Luna-Cruces, 29, injury to a child, Sanger police
Joshua Massey, 34, assault family violence, The Colony police
Richard Glaze, 55, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
Manuel Zendejas-Mendoza, 35, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
Benjamin Bewley II, 28, assault family violence enhanced and injury to a child, Denton police
Richard Ferry, 35, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
Joshua Johnson, 31, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Michael Minnefield-Black, 28, stalking, Denton police
Jay Rotter, 36, murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Victor James-Penaloza, 28, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Yesenia Cortez, 30, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Alejandro Aceves, 26, endangering a child, Lewisville police
Kasse Vieioso, 21, endangering a child, Lewisville police
Hector Romero-Adino, 30, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Taymn Collins, 20, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Sam White Jr., 24, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville and Little Elm police
Donnie Baulkmon, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police
Dayna Hurtado, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
John Hernandez-Garcia, 18, sexual assault of a child, Denton police