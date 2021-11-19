The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Andrew Barron, 25, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Jason Eckert, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Larry Laing, 25, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Martin Robles, 31, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Bryce Wilson, 27, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police
Juan Marcelino Casas, 25, assault family violence, Denton police
Christopher Alverenga, 32, assault family violence, Aubrey police
Danny Richard, 60, assault family violence, Aubrey police
Clifford Cox, 69, assault family violence, Denton police
Rashon Mitchell, 39, attempted sexual assault, Denton police
Daniel Groat, 33, injury to a child, Denton County Water District police
Taylor Readfearn, 31, continuous violence against the family, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Ruan Carter, 30, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Latesha Murray, 33, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Bryan Hart, 34, assault family violence, The Colony police
Gerald Morgan, 31, stalking, The Colony police
Jazmyne Gavic, 19, criminal solicitation capital murder, Flower Mound police
Ahmedulllah Faisal, 22, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Frisco police
Gage Shadden, 29, burglary of a habitation and prohibited weapons, Aubrey police
Terrell Lavender, 34, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
Kenneth Perkins, 56, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
Tycethia Hale, 27, aggravated assault, Denton police
Devin Johnson, 25, assault family violence enhanced and unlawful possession of a weapon, Denton police
Terry Wilson, 58, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Michael Durham, 38, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Hellenschmidt, 59, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
William Franklin, 26, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
David Sedgwick, 51, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chad Williams, 47, repeated violation of a protective order, Frisco police
Jasmon Faggans, 29, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Bennett Shelton Jr., 38, tampering with a witness, Denton police
Jose Falcon, 33, two counts of theft, Denton and Lewisville police
Bret Belcher, 34, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Aaron Everett, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jerome Oates, 29, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police
Pedro Ramirez-Quintanilla, 44, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Corinth police
Brianna Aguinaga, 21, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Makaila Rozycki, 26, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Prosper police
Bobby Bishop Jr., 43, aggravated assault, Denton police
Kyle Denman, 55, aggravated assault, Aubrey police
Karina Saenz, 45, forgery, Denton police
Antonio Guardiola, 42, forgery, Denton police
Vandric Hicks, 31, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Andrew Hunt, 22, burglary of a building and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Justin Arrant, 33, three counts of assault against a peace officer, The Colony police
Anthony Grassi, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Michael Taylor, 39, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Carrollton police
Richard Hill, 29, stalking, Dallas police
Thomas Avent, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tommi Friel, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Kevin Haywood, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Loyd Butler, 52, theft, Flower Mound police
Michael Swartz, 49, retaliation, Lake Dallas police
Alancea Atkinson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Garlan Crain, 56, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Tommy Davis, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Bradford Loomis Jr., 33, theft, Lewisville police
Ilyav Rijov, 57, robbery, Lewisville police
David Terrance, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
William Jackson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
William Hill, 35, aggravated kidnapping, Sanger police