The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Andrew Barron, 25, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Jason Eckert, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Larry Laing, 25, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Martin Robles, 31, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Bryce Wilson, 27, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police

Juan Marcelino Casas, 25, assault family violence, Denton police

Christopher Alverenga, 32, assault family violence, Aubrey police

Danny Richard, 60, assault family violence, Aubrey police

Clifford Cox, 69, assault family violence, Denton police

Rashon Mitchell, 39, attempted sexual assault, Denton police

Daniel Groat, 33, injury to a child, Denton County Water District police

Taylor Readfearn, 31, continuous violence against the family, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Ruan Carter, 30, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Latesha Murray, 33, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Bryan Hart, 34, assault family violence, The Colony police

Gerald Morgan, 31, stalking, The Colony police

Jazmyne Gavic, 19, criminal solicitation capital murder, Flower Mound police

Ahmedulllah Faisal, 22, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Frisco police

Gage Shadden, 29, burglary of a habitation and prohibited weapons, Aubrey police

Terrell Lavender, 34, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police

Kenneth Perkins, 56, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police

Tycethia Hale, 27, aggravated assault, Denton police

Devin Johnson, 25, assault family violence enhanced and unlawful possession of a weapon, Denton police

Terry Wilson, 58, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Michael Durham, 38, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Hellenschmidt, 59, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

William Franklin, 26, assault family violence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

David Sedgwick, 51, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chad Williams, 47, repeated violation of a protective order, Frisco police

Jasmon Faggans, 29, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Bennett Shelton Jr., 38, tampering with a witness, Denton police

Jose Falcon, 33, two counts of theft, Denton and Lewisville police

Bret Belcher, 34, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Aaron Everett, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jerome Oates, 29, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police

Pedro Ramirez-Quintanilla, 44, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Corinth police

Brianna Aguinaga, 21, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Makaila Rozycki, 26, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Prosper police

Bobby Bishop Jr., 43, aggravated assault, Denton police

Kyle Denman, 55, aggravated assault, Aubrey police

Karina Saenz, 45, forgery, Denton police

Antonio Guardiola, 42, forgery, Denton police

Vandric Hicks, 31, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Andrew Hunt, 22, burglary of a building and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Justin Arrant, 33, three counts of assault against a peace officer, The Colony police

Anthony Grassi, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Michael Taylor, 39, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Carrollton police

Richard Hill, 29, stalking, Dallas police

Thomas Avent, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Tommi Friel, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Kevin Haywood, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Loyd Butler, 52, theft, Flower Mound police

Michael Swartz, 49, retaliation, Lake Dallas police

Alancea Atkinson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Garlan Crain, 56, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Tommy Davis, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Bradford Loomis Jr., 33, theft, Lewisville police

Ilyav Rijov, 57, robbery, Lewisville police

David Terrance, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

William Jackson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

William Hill, 35, aggravated kidnapping, Sanger police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!