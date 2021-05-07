The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Mical Mosely, 26, intoxication assault, Denton police

Mario Martinez, 51, intoxication assault and accident involving serious bodily injuries, Texas Department of Public Safety

Elke Apomolio, 25, two counts of credit card abuse, Denton police

Tiffany Gainzer-Medina, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Daniel Alexander, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Brandon McCall, 27, forgery and theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and University of North Texas police

Zul Mohamed, 40, 84 counts of fraudulent use of application for ballot by mail and 25 counts of method of returning marked ballots, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Eric Cantu, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

William Carolan, 48, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Jason Delong, 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Mark Seay, 36, two counts of abandoning a child, Flower Mound police

Marco Torres, 35, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police

Travis Moore, 32, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Ellis, 39, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Flower Mound police

Derek Pineiro, 37, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Frisco police

Joseph Weaver, 42, indecency with a child and three counts of sexual assault of a child, Little Elm police

Aamir Ali, 29, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Manuel Ortiz, 46, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Addin Ramos, 41, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Jeremy Black, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Ray Rangel, 47, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Freddie Shaw III, 53, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police

Dustin Navarro, 33, driving while intoxicated, Keller police

Cory Burke, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

DeJuan Lister, 38, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Benjamin Martin, 52, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Zed Thomas, 32, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Sharon Carpenter, 52, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police

William Hanson, 60, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police

Antonio Torres, 33, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police

John Yarbrough, 34, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety

Sacorey Williams, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm, Argyle police

Christopher Smith, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and three counts of credit card abuse, Aubrey and Little Elm police

Alice Bill, 46, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Dallas police

Rodrick Henry, 47, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton police

Deja Wade, 21, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and five counts of credit card abuse, Flower Mound and The Colony police

Chrishun James, 26, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police

Robert Meins Jr., 28, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Michael Owen, 45, three counts of forgery, Lewisville and Corinth police

Christopher Yoes, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Steven Gardner, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Zachary Bartek, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Brandon Bowen, 35, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco and Denton police

Jennifer Schoeman, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Jason Etheredge, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Austin Noebel, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ieyan Bruce, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Nicholas Cantazaro, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Adam Avery, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Plano police

Scarlette Bosely, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Alexsia Lott, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Eduardo Sigala, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Jamie Norton, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Danielle Chizauskas, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Douglas Harrington, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police

Darkus Thomas, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police

Jasiah Filip, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Brandie Fleming, 38, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Garrett Linwood, 25, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Stacia McCann, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Savannah Benson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Samuel Fratturo, 26, assault against a security officer, Lewisville police

Sara Ramirez, 39, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Richard Smith, 45, theft, Lewisville police

Brandon Ima, 27, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Aaron Padilla, 30, five counts of possession of child pornography, The Colony police

 