The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Mical Mosely, 26, intoxication assault, Denton police
Mario Martinez, 51, intoxication assault and accident involving serious bodily injuries, Texas Department of Public Safety
Elke Apomolio, 25, two counts of credit card abuse, Denton police
Tiffany Gainzer-Medina, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Daniel Alexander, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Brandon McCall, 27, forgery and theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and University of North Texas police
Zul Mohamed, 40, 84 counts of fraudulent use of application for ballot by mail and 25 counts of method of returning marked ballots, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Eric Cantu, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
William Carolan, 48, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Jason Delong, 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Mark Seay, 36, two counts of abandoning a child, Flower Mound police
Marco Torres, 35, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
Travis Moore, 32, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Ellis, 39, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Flower Mound police
Derek Pineiro, 37, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Frisco police
Joseph Weaver, 42, indecency with a child and three counts of sexual assault of a child, Little Elm police
Aamir Ali, 29, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Manuel Ortiz, 46, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Addin Ramos, 41, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Jeremy Black, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Ray Rangel, 47, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Freddie Shaw III, 53, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
Dustin Navarro, 33, driving while intoxicated, Keller police
Cory Burke, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
DeJuan Lister, 38, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Benjamin Martin, 52, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Zed Thomas, 32, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Sharon Carpenter, 52, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police
William Hanson, 60, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police
Antonio Torres, 33, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police
John Yarbrough, 34, driving while intoxicated, Texas Department of Public Safety
Sacorey Williams, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm, Argyle police
Christopher Smith, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and three counts of credit card abuse, Aubrey and Little Elm police
Alice Bill, 46, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Dallas police
Rodrick Henry, 47, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and credit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton police
Deja Wade, 21, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and five counts of credit card abuse, Flower Mound and The Colony police
Chrishun James, 26, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police
Robert Meins Jr., 28, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Michael Owen, 45, three counts of forgery, Lewisville and Corinth police
Christopher Yoes, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Steven Gardner, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Zachary Bartek, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brandon Bowen, 35, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco and Denton police
Jennifer Schoeman, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Jason Etheredge, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Austin Noebel, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ieyan Bruce, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Nicholas Cantazaro, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Adam Avery, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Plano police
Scarlette Bosely, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Alexsia Lott, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Eduardo Sigala, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Jamie Norton, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Danielle Chizauskas, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Douglas Harrington, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police
Darkus Thomas, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police
Jasiah Filip, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Brandie Fleming, 38, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Garrett Linwood, 25, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Stacia McCann, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Savannah Benson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Samuel Fratturo, 26, assault against a security officer, Lewisville police
Sara Ramirez, 39, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Richard Smith, 45, theft, Lewisville police
Brandon Ima, 27, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Aaron Padilla, 30, five counts of possession of child pornography, The Colony police