The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Sam Wheeler, 19, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Gregory Herberling, 62, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and three counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Tandy Box, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kassandra Garcia, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Roberto Marin, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Christina Retheier, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jefferson Ball, 32, two counts of credit card abuse, Denton police
Jarrett Brooks, 27, assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Deborah Overmyer, 57, aggravated assault, Denton police
David Sopko, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Timothy Winfree, 33, aggravated assault and impersonating a public servant, Denton police
Kalum Pitts, 28, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Johnny Cross, 40, two counts of harassment of a public servant, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Del Rio, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joel Rodriguez, 27, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Crabtree, 53, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Connor Whitt, 20, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chaylon Bowman, 25, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Anthony Fields, 20, theft, Flower Mound police
Braylon Shores, 22, theft, Flower Mound police
Demarkus Jackson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Shannon Osher, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Eric Skinner, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Xavier Valadez, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Johnathan Adams Jr., 30, robbery, The Colony police
Lewis Poindexter, 27, two counts of abandoning a child, The Colony police
Cody Stratton, 36, accident involving bodily injury, The Colony police
Dayna George, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Corey Harris, 39, theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Shaylon Jenkins, 26, theft of a firearm, The Colony police
Roberto Lombrana, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Arturo Lopez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Duane Wheeler, 63, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Robert Beal, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edward Bilbo, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Kristine Boblett, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Michael Criss III, 22, theft, Lewisville police
John Damian Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Markiee Dunn, 42, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Manuel Gonzalez, 32, three counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Evan Hodge, 34, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Tyler Jordan, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Thomas Miller, 54, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Wade Wimberly, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Marshone Cotton, 21, robbery, Lewisville police
Spencer Holt, 32, retaliation, Lewisville police
Asiah Williams, 19, robbery, Lewisville police
Thomas Brinkman, 33, endangering a child and possession of marijuana, Denton police
Steven Brown, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Noah Dayton, 18, aggravated robbery, Highland Village police