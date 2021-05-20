The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Sam Wheeler, 19, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Gregory Herberling, 62, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and three counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Tandy Box, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kassandra Garcia, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Roberto Marin, 29, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Christina Retheier, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jefferson Ball, 32, two counts of credit card abuse, Denton police

Jarrett Brooks, 27, assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Deborah Overmyer, 57, aggravated assault, Denton police

David Sopko, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Timothy Winfree, 33, aggravated assault and impersonating a public servant, Denton police

Kalum Pitts, 28, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Johnny Cross, 40, two counts of harassment of a public servant, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Del Rio, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Rodriguez, 27, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronnie Crabtree, 53, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Connor Whitt, 20, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chaylon Bowman, 25, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Anthony Fields, 20, theft, Flower Mound police

Braylon Shores, 22, theft, Flower Mound police

Demarkus Jackson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Shannon Osher, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Eric Skinner, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Xavier Valadez, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Johnathan Adams Jr., 30, robbery, The Colony police

Lewis Poindexter, 27, two counts of abandoning a child, The Colony police

Cody Stratton, 36, accident involving bodily injury, The Colony police

Dayna George, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Corey Harris, 39, theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Shaylon Jenkins, 26, theft of a firearm, The Colony police

Roberto Lombrana, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Arturo Lopez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Duane Wheeler, 63, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Robert Beal, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edward Bilbo, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Kristine Boblett, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Michael Criss III, 22, theft, Lewisville police

John Damian Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Markiee Dunn, 42, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Manuel Gonzalez, 32, three counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Evan Hodge, 34, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Tyler Jordan, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Thomas Miller, 54, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Wade Wimberly, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Marshone Cotton, 21, robbery, Lewisville police

Spencer Holt, 32, retaliation, Lewisville police

Asiah Williams, 19, robbery, Lewisville police

Thomas Brinkman, 33, endangering a child and possession of marijuana, Denton police

Steven Brown, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Noah Dayton, 18, aggravated robbery, Highland Village police

 

