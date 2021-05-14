The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Ross Clack, 40, three counts of aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Calvin Whitson, 35, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
John Ross, 38, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Jesus Alfaro, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Cortney Anderson, 40, unlawful possession of a firearm, Carrollton police
Cameron Burnett, 20, two counts of violation of sex offender registration, Carrollton police
Kaylen Grayson, 19, burglary of a building, Carrollton police
Ashley Luker, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Marcus Smith II, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police
Juan Lopez Jr., 28, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Luis Silva, 36, two counts of tampering, Denton police
Chandler Boyd, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Lafayette Harrell, 39, evading arrest, Denton police
William Lacy, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jacob Long, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Joe Ortega, 50, two counts of theft, Denton police
Niuma Rodriguez, 24, aggravated assault, Denton police
Keith Schreiber, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Lindsay Walker, 38, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Patrick Nabors, 55, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police
Cameraon Boeschenstein, 27, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kyle Gambill, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Eason Glenn, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Julie Rae, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Emily Sunzeri, 21, assault against a peace officer, Flower Mound police
Zainul Bandeali, 64, harassment of a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kendreen Jordan, 27, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Teranzo Sutton, 20, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Young, 32, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Ronald Angle Jr., 27, theft, The Colony police
Avionne Baker, 41, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Sterling Marino, 34, theft, The Colony police
Nicholas MIramontes, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Kristina Ponce, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jacob Starry, 25, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
Anthony Cardenas, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Raul Hernandez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kyndahl Cooper, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Penny Conger, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joan Gutierrez Mata, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering, Lewisville police
Arturo Lara, 22, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Marcos Martinez, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Peter Mayes, 30, assault against a public servant, Lewisville police
Mark Rayson II, 32, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Brian Schonfeld, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering, Lewisville police
Dawson West, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police
Bobby Catron, 62, arson, Lewisville police
Reginald Sims, 55, burglary of a habitation, Hickory Creek police
Jamie Mergell, 40, harassment of a public servant and two counts of assault against a peace officer, Highland Village
Rene Rivera, 62, aggravated assault, Little Elm police