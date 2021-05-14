The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Ross Clack, 40, three counts of aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Calvin Whitson, 35, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

John Ross, 38, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Jesus Alfaro, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Cortney Anderson, 40, unlawful possession of a firearm, Carrollton police

Cameron Burnett, 20, two counts of violation of sex offender registration, Carrollton police

Kaylen Grayson, 19, burglary of a building, Carrollton police

Ashley Luker, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Marcus Smith II, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police

Juan Lopez Jr., 28, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police

Luis Silva, 36, two counts of tampering, Denton police

Chandler Boyd, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Lafayette Harrell, 39, evading arrest, Denton police

William Lacy, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jacob Long, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Joe Ortega, 50, two counts of theft, Denton police

Niuma Rodriguez, 24, aggravated assault, Denton police

Keith Schreiber, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Lindsay Walker, 38, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Patrick Nabors, 55, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Flower Mound police

Cameraon Boeschenstein, 27, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kyle Gambill, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Eason Glenn, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Julie Rae, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Emily Sunzeri, 21, assault against a peace officer, Flower Mound police

Zainul Bandeali, 64, harassment of a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kendreen Jordan, 27, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Teranzo Sutton, 20, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Young, 32, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Ronald Angle Jr., 27, theft, The Colony police

Avionne Baker, 41, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Sterling Marino, 34, theft, The Colony police

Nicholas MIramontes, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Kristina Ponce, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jacob Starry, 25, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police

Anthony Cardenas, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Raul Hernandez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kyndahl Cooper, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Penny Conger, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joan Gutierrez Mata, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering, Lewisville police

Arturo Lara, 22, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Marcos Martinez, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Peter Mayes, 30, assault against a public servant, Lewisville police

Mark Rayson II, 32, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Brian Schonfeld, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering, Lewisville police

Dawson West, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police

Bobby Catron, 62, arson, Lewisville police

Reginald Sims, 55, burglary of a habitation, Hickory Creek police

Jamie Mergell, 40, harassment of a public servant and two counts of assault against a peace officer, Highland Village

Rene Rivera, 62, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

 

