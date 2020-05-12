The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Monday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Matthew Mowery, 33, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Dylan Esterling, 25, assault family violence, Corinth police

Sunny McClain, 40, aggravated assault and violation of a protective order, Corinth police

Brayan Leal-Diaz, 21, continuous violence against the family, Dallas police

Harry Hearvey III, 51, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Troy Rogers, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police

Omar Estrella, 40, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Kristophen Hamilton, 24, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Ubaldo Martinez, 26, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Donovan Walker, 20, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Preston Barrett II, 22, unlawful restraint, Little Elm police

Billy Young, 36, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police

Luis Marcano Flores, 24, 10 counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton police

Maya McCullough, 20, arson, Denton Fire Department

Cody Burkett, aggravated assault, Denton police

Michael Warren, 43, two counts of falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer and two counts of retaliation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Manual Arostegui, 31, injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dondrell Jones, 25, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Patrick Jarrett, 24, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Jadon Helton, 18, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

James Taylor, 36, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Keigen Haley, 24, unauthorized use of a vehicle, accident involving serious bodily injury and aggravated assault against a public servant, Dallas police

Sara Chufar, 32, attempting to take weapon from peace officer, Denton police

Cameron Gillespie, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Iain Wilkie, 54, aggravated assault against a public servant, Denton police

Eric Frazier, 27, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Brooks, 51, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police

Gilbert Balandran Jr., 46, theft, Lewisville police

Omar Resendiz, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Martin Salazar, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Emanual Salinas, 29, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Hunter Runnels, 17, assault against a peace officer, Little Elm police

Jeffrey Cross, 49, possession of a controlled substance and assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Danny Sanchez, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police

Michael Hilliard, 49, driving while intoxicated and harassment of a public servant, Lewisville police

David Witt, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Michael Kubicek, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

