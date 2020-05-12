The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Monday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Matthew Mowery, 33, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Dylan Esterling, 25, assault family violence, Corinth police
Sunny McClain, 40, aggravated assault and violation of a protective order, Corinth police
Brayan Leal-Diaz, 21, continuous violence against the family, Dallas police
Harry Hearvey III, 51, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Troy Rogers, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police
Omar Estrella, 40, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Kristophen Hamilton, 24, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Ubaldo Martinez, 26, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Donovan Walker, 20, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Preston Barrett II, 22, unlawful restraint, Little Elm police
Billy Young, 36, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police
Luis Marcano Flores, 24, 10 counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton police
Maya McCullough, 20, arson, Denton Fire Department
Cody Burkett, aggravated assault, Denton police
Michael Warren, 43, two counts of falsely holding oneself out as a lawyer and two counts of retaliation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Manual Arostegui, 31, injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dondrell Jones, 25, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Patrick Jarrett, 24, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Jadon Helton, 18, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
James Taylor, 36, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Keigen Haley, 24, unauthorized use of a vehicle, accident involving serious bodily injury and aggravated assault against a public servant, Dallas police
Sara Chufar, 32, attempting to take weapon from peace officer, Denton police
Cameron Gillespie, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Iain Wilkie, 54, aggravated assault against a public servant, Denton police
Eric Frazier, 27, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jerry Brooks, 51, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police
Gilbert Balandran Jr., 46, theft, Lewisville police
Omar Resendiz, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Martin Salazar, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Emanual Salinas, 29, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Hunter Runnels, 17, assault against a peace officer, Little Elm police
Jeffrey Cross, 49, possession of a controlled substance and assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Danny Sanchez, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Flower Mound police
Michael Hilliard, 49, driving while intoxicated and harassment of a public servant, Lewisville police
David Witt, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Michael Kubicek, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police