The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age, charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Bobby Hamilton, 32, three counts of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, deadly conduct, Aubrey police
- Jai Park, 54, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
- Joseph Patino, 40, assault family violence, Celina police
- Jada Davis, 30, injury to an elderly individual, Dallas police
- Tyrune Dorsey Sr., 44, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Alexander Jackson, 29, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Michael Wilson, 39, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Raul Macias Jr., 28, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
- Zachary Zamora, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
- Jason Kozlow, 41, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Salvador Solorzano, 37, assault family violence, Flower Mound police
- Gary Armstrong, 57, assault family violence, Hickory Creek police
- Christopher Allen, 39, assault family violence, Highland Village police
- Rene Agueros, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Kelvin Houston, 28, two counts of assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Chad Simon, 31, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
- Marquavious Polk, 29, aggravated assault, Northlake police
- Shaundra Williams, 38, aggravated assault, Oak Point Department of Public Safety
- Katherine Armstrong, 38, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
- Roderick Banks, 29, assault family violence, University of North Texas police
- Tyler Miller, 27, continuous violence against the family, Denton and Little Elm police
- Harry Encalade, 44, assault family violence, Denton police
- John Hartung II, 22, aggravated assault, Frisco police
- Devin May, 27, assault family violence, Frisco police
- Philip Odom, 25, unlawful restraint, Lewisville police
- Courtney Brown, 37, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Joshua Busbey, 32, repeated violation of protective order, The Colony police
- Tyrell Darden, 19, aggravated robbery, Denton police
- Brandon Coleman-Frederick, 23, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Adrian Zavala, 23, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Jesus Acevedo, 23, accident involving serious bodily injury, Krum police
- Brandon Sweetland, 27, six counts of invasive visual recording, The Colony police
- Barrett Bean, 38, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police
- Crystal Burnside, 35, forgery, Lewisville police
- Jonathan Ennis, 33, accident involving personal injury, Lewisville police
- Jailan Jones, 19, deadly conduct, Lewisville police
- Jonathan Lee, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Abbigale Long, 20, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Vanessa Mendoza, 36, two counts of theft, Lewisville police
- Trystynn Neilson, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Joni Nelson, 38, theft, Lewisville police
- Chikaodili Nweke, 27, theft, Lewisville police
- Kaitlin Myers, 25, possession of a controlled substance and theft, Hickory Creek and Denton police
- Patricia Davila, 19, theft, Roanoke police,
- John Cochran, 19, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth and Lewisville police
- Florence Burlesen, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Morgan Caldwell, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Caleb Calvert, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Jose Contreras, 32, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
- Maria Delacruz, 42, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
- Garrett Hedin, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Juan Olguin, 36, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
- Jacob Simisk, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Kagen Miller, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Stephanie Thompson, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Maxwell Sniegowski, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Dale Carpenter, 55, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Hickory Creek police
- Eric Benson, 50, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
- Dan Brown, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Gabriel Carrillo, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Sidney Carroll, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Damarquis Cotton, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Mackenzie Nash, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Chandler Davis, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Keith Collins, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Travion Fields Sr., 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Travion Fields II, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Austin Foster, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Cody Gannon, 22, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Doli Gutierrez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Hershel Hicks, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Michael Higgins, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Zachary Janssen, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Michael Ramos, 18, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
- Gage Sanders, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Miranda Sustaita, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Alexandre Votrain, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Kevin Deaver, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Gabriel Vazquez, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Kyion Washington, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Jerimie Williams, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Johnavon Williams, 27, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
- Jeremy Wright, 26, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
- Bryan Gibbins, 38, eight counts of sexual abuse of a child and 15 counts of possession of child pornography, Denton County Sheriff’s Office