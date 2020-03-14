The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age, charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

  • Bobby Hamilton, 32, three counts of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, deadly conduct, Aubrey police
  • Jai Park, 54, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
  • Joseph Patino, 40, assault family violence, Celina police
  • Jada Davis, 30, injury to an elderly individual, Dallas police
  • Tyrune Dorsey Sr., 44, assault family violence, Dallas police
  • Alexander Jackson, 29, assault family violence, Dallas police
  • Michael Wilson, 39, assault family violence, Dallas police
  • Raul Macias Jr., 28, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
  • Zachary Zamora, 32, assault family violence, Denton police
  • Jason Kozlow, 41, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
  • Salvador Solorzano, 37, assault family violence, Flower Mound police
  • Gary Armstrong, 57, assault family violence, Hickory Creek police
  • Christopher Allen, 39, assault family violence, Highland Village police
  • Rene Agueros, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
  • Kelvin Houston, 28, two counts of assault family violence, Lewisville police
  • Chad Simon, 31, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
  • Marquavious Polk, 29, aggravated assault, Northlake police
  • Shaundra Williams, 38, aggravated assault, Oak Point Department of Public Safety
  • Katherine Armstrong, 38, burglary of a habitation, The Colony police
  • Roderick Banks, 29, assault family violence, University of North Texas police
  • Tyler Miller, 27, continuous violence against the family, Denton and Little Elm police
  • Harry Encalade, 44, assault family violence, Denton police
  • John Hartung II, 22, aggravated assault, Frisco police
  • Devin May, 27, assault family violence, Frisco police
  • Philip Odom, 25, unlawful restraint, Lewisville police
  • Courtney Brown, 37, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
  • Joshua Busbey, 32, repeated violation of protective order, The Colony police
  • Tyrell Darden, 19, aggravated robbery, Denton police
  • Brandon Coleman-Frederick, 23, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Denton police
  • Adrian Zavala, 23, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
  • Jesus Acevedo, 23, accident involving serious bodily injury, Krum police
  • Brandon Sweetland, 27, six counts of invasive visual recording, The Colony police
  • Barrett Bean, 38, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police
  • Crystal Burnside, 35, forgery, Lewisville police
  • Jonathan Ennis, 33, accident involving personal injury, Lewisville police
  • Jailan Jones, 19, deadly conduct, Lewisville police
  • Jonathan Lee, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Abbigale Long, 20, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Vanessa Mendoza, 36, two counts of theft, Lewisville police
  • Trystynn Neilson, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Joni Nelson, 38, theft, Lewisville police
  • Chikaodili Nweke, 27, theft, Lewisville police
  • Kaitlin Myers, 25, possession of a controlled substance and theft, Hickory Creek and Denton police
  • Patricia Davila, 19, theft, Roanoke police,
  • John Cochran, 19, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth and Lewisville police
  • Florence Burlesen, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
  • Morgan Caldwell, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
  • Caleb Calvert, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
  • Jose Contreras, 32, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
  • Maria Delacruz, 42, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
  • Garrett Hedin, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
  • Juan Olguin, 36, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
  • Jacob Simisk, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
  • Kagen Miller, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
  • Stephanie Thompson, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
  • Maxwell Sniegowski, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
  • Dale Carpenter, 55, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Hickory Creek police
  • Eric Benson, 50, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
  • Dan Brown, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Gabriel Carrillo, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Sidney Carroll, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Damarquis Cotton, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Mackenzie Nash, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Chandler Davis, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Keith Collins, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Travion Fields Sr., 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Travion Fields II, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Austin Foster, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Cody Gannon, 22, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Doli Gutierrez, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Hershel Hicks, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Michael Higgins, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Zachary Janssen, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Michael Ramos, 18, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
  • Gage Sanders, 19, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Miranda Sustaita, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Alexandre Votrain, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Kevin Deaver, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Gabriel Vazquez, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
  • Kyion Washington, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Jerimie Williams, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
  • Johnavon Williams, 27, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
  • Jeremy Wright, 26, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
  • Bryan Gibbins, 38, eight counts of sexual abuse of a child and 15 counts of possession of child pornography, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

