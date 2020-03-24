The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age, charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Manuel Mata, 41, injury to a child, Carrollton police
Francis Moran-Lopez, 41, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dallas police
John Sparks, 18, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police
Sontlux Sukhavachana, 54, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cesar Gonzalez, 42, three counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police
Derrick Franklin, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jaquan Gasaway, 19, aggravated assault, Denton police
Gerard Hagan, 28, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Jennifer Higgins, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Loran Jernigan, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Timothy Splawn, 21, credit card abuse, Denton police
Stephon Washington, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police
Michael Bromberek, 22, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Troy Daigrepont, 46, two counts of prohibited weapons and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Dalton Edgin, 24, burglary of a building and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Rickey Pryor, 53, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Zaven Sneed, 19, credit card abuse and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Brandi Tieman, 36, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Earnest Rogers, 26, murder, Denton police
Jalin Hargrove, 23, murder, Denton police
Jacques Smith, 21, capital murder, Denton police
Anfernee Rader, 24, murder, Denton police
Vernon Brown, 35, theft, Carrollton police
Raymond Esquivel, 17, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Anthony Gipson, 37, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police
Ethan Sanchez, 17, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Ryan Bowie, 40, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police
Jeremy Black, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Guevara, 59, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police