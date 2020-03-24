The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building on East McKinney Street.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age, charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Manuel Mata, 41, injury to a child, Carrollton police

Francis Moran-Lopez, 41, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dallas police

John Sparks, 18, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton police

Sontlux Sukhavachana, 54, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cesar Gonzalez, 42, three counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police

Derrick Franklin, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jaquan Gasaway, 19, aggravated assault, Denton police

Gerard Hagan, 28, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Jennifer Higgins, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Loran Jernigan, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Timothy Splawn, 21, credit card abuse, Denton police

Stephon Washington, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police

Michael Bromberek, 22, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Troy Daigrepont, 46, two counts of prohibited weapons and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Dalton Edgin, 24, burglary of a building and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Rickey Pryor, 53, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Zaven Sneed, 19, credit card abuse and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Brandi Tieman, 36, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Earnest Rogers, 26, murder, Denton police

Jalin Hargrove, 23, murder, Denton police

Jacques Smith, 21, capital murder, Denton police

Anfernee Rader, 24, murder, Denton police

Vernon Brown, 35, theft, Carrollton police

Raymond Esquivel, 17, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Anthony Gipson, 37, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police

Ethan Sanchez, 17, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Ryan Bowie, 40, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police

Jeremy Black, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Guevara, 59, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

