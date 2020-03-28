The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Adolfo Lopez-Machuca, 37, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police
Micyra Williams, 27, murder, Little Elm police
Reginal Thomas, 24, assault family violence, Carrolton police
Darrian Whitfield, 27, assault family violence, Dallas police
Cole Burnett, 46, assault family violence, Denton police
Sergio Hernandez, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Xavier Patterson, 29, murder, Denton police
Jadonavon Williams, 27, assault family violence, Denton police
Brian Waldon, 31, assault family violence, Justin police
Martin Benavides, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Krum police
Michael Green, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Willie Mims-Henderson, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Demarcus Britt, 32, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Scott Burdine, 44, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Wesley Elliot, 37, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dalton Givens, 28, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dominic Luforte, 36, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joel Rodriguez, 27, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jon Schertz, 47, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Williams, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Antonio Davis, 18, aggravated robbery, Aubrey police
Christopher “Kristopher” Pierce, 38, theft, Carrollton police
Oscar Valdez, 23, burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police
Jose Hernandez-Mar, 30, four counts of aggravated sexual assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Gene Cravatt, 23, arson, Frisco police
Quinton Jones, theft from person, Frisco police
Brandon Allen, 17, arson, Lewisville police
Ricardo Barrera, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Abram Emory, 41, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Nicholas Gallina, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Kendrick Govan, 44, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Alfonso Hillario-Arzate, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Donald Mansfield III, 27, theft, Lewisville police
Jennifer Reynolds, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kortiney Lewis, 36, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Sean McDowell, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Bret Miller, 32, theft and criminal mischief, Denton police
Jack Campopiano, 21, delivery of marijuana to a minor, Flower Mound police
Guadalupe Buenaventura Jr., 18, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Keona Johnson, 19, aggravated assault, UNT police