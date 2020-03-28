The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building on East McKinney Street.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Adolfo Lopez-Machuca, 37, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police

Micyra Williams, 27, murder, Little Elm police

Reginal Thomas, 24, assault family violence, Carrolton police

Darrian Whitfield, 27, assault family violence, Dallas police

Cole Burnett, 46, assault family violence, Denton police

Sergio Hernandez, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Xavier Patterson, 29, murder, Denton police

Jadonavon Williams, 27, assault family violence, Denton police

Brian Waldon, 31, assault family violence, Justin police

Martin Benavides, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Krum police

Michael Green, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Willie Mims-Henderson, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Demarcus Britt, 32, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Scott Burdine, 44, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Elliot, 37, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dalton Givens, 28, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dominic Luforte, 36, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Rodriguez, 27, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jon Schertz, 47, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Williams, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Antonio Davis, 18, aggravated robbery, Aubrey police

Christopher “Kristopher” Pierce, 38, theft, Carrollton police

Oscar Valdez, 23, burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police

Jose Hernandez-Mar, 30, four counts of aggravated sexual assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Gene Cravatt, 23, arson, Frisco police

Quinton Jones, theft from person, Frisco police

Brandon Allen, 17, arson, Lewisville police

Ricardo Barrera, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Abram Emory, 41, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Nicholas Gallina, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Kendrick Govan, 44, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Alfonso Hillario-Arzate, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Donald Mansfield III, 27, theft, Lewisville police

Jennifer Reynolds, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kortiney Lewis, 36, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Sean McDowell, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Bret Miller, 32, theft and criminal mischief, Denton police

Jack Campopiano, 21, delivery of marijuana to a minor, Flower Mound police

Guadalupe Buenaventura Jr., 18, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Keona Johnson, 19, aggravated assault, UNT police

