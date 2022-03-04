The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Christopher Bull, 42, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Johnny Cross, 51, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Arnold Milton Jr., 38, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
- Ian Marchioni, 24, continuous violence against the family, Flower Mound police
- Kellar Andries, 42, assault family violence, Frisco police
- Jason Bellamy, 49, assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police
- Michael Bosch, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Aswad Mack, 43, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Brian Parks, 38, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Trajan Titus, 23, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Jason Dixon, 47, murder, The Colony police
- Siddarth Muratee, 34, assault family violence, Carrollton police
- John Goodman Jr., 35, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
- Jose Aguirre Jr., 31, assault family violence, Denton police
- Kody Burkhardt, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Angel Hernandez, 26, assault family violence, Denton police
- Christina Lay, 20, assault family violence, Denton police
- Ricardo Contreras, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Christopher Couch, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Sabien Thierauf, 39, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Jason Childress, 40, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Marcus Gray, 40, repeated violation of a court order, Frisco police
- Derrius Nelson, 32, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Jessie Phelps-Bliss, 57, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Eddy Burgos Torres, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Branderius Campbell, 30, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Carlos Hernandez, 22, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Tyler Tutaj, 31, assault family violence enhanced and stalking, Lewisville police
- Moses Moore, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
- Aldrean Lewis, 38, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police
- Jovany Ramirez, 31, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Hannah Turner, 27, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police
- Saul Gonzalez Cano, 25, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
- Wilmer Castellanos, 19, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police
- Michael Jones, 39, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault child, Denton police
- Niaeem Moran, 22, one count of sexual assault of a child and six counts of indecency with a child, Dallas police
- Oscar Lopez, 39, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton County Water District
- Elijah Williams, 17, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Chase Whaley, 17, three counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff's Office
- Porsche Grant, 39, injury to a child, Celina police