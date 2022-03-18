The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
John Farrow Jr., 26, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Frisco police
Matthew Conroy, 38, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Denton police
Gerald Kosirog, 37, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton police
Michael Jones, 48, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
John Peppler Jr., 46, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Early Brown Jr., two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Charley Castillo, 31, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Colin Everett, 19, criminal mischief, Denton police
Devin Johnson, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tyrec Shephard, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police
Pedro Videz, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Ann Nelson, 47, two counts of theft, Flower Mound police
Steven Wright, 54, two counts of theft, Flower Mound police
Connor Nyman, 17, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Lisa Pokladnik, 53, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Tamia Sanford, 19, possession of marijuana, Flower Mound police
James Shaw Jr., 32, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Renaldo Sykes-Moore, 33, theft, Flower Mound police
Quintin Bailey, 37, unlawful carrying of a weapon, The Colony police
Jon Chancey, 48, theft, The Colony police
Breanna Wellborn, 39, theft, The Colony police
James Davis Jr., 62, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Anthony Johnson, 18, harassment of a public servant, The Colony police
Michael Koster, 37, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Alexa Lester, 31, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Nicholas Hall, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Danyal Lodhi, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Eduardo Vasquez, 36, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Anthony Wesley, 28, burglary of a building, The Colony police
Wilmer Aleman Caceres, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Andrew Buffa, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lisa Gentry, 41, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Hailey Howard, 18, theft of a firearm, Lewisville police
Iesha Jones, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Andrew Kim, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Timothy Splawn, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Sammiel West, 34, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Michael Bates, 46, failure to register as a sex offender, Lewisville police
Timothy Quinn, 47, failure to register as a sex offender, Lewisville police
Tony Mason, 38, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Cory McAllister Jr., 26, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Austin Degrate, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm, Frisco police
Mason Pierce, 19, aggravated robbery, Sanger police
Ly Huu Trinh, 46, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police
Amanda Hernandez, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Frisco police
Daniel Cruz, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Melanie McBride, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Jazzmyne Carrasco, 26, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Jaden Christian, 18, burglary of a building, Fort Worth police
Brady Culwell, 18, burglary of a building, Fort Worth police
Robert Bannister, 45, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
Royale Williams, 19, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
Keith Beckton, 52, theft, Roanoke police
Bret Peoples, 52, theft, Roanoke police
Charles Hunter, 62, theft, Roanoke police
Donald Cofer, 22, theft, Denton police
Matthew Wright, 21, theft, Denton police
Justin Brafford, 32, theft, Denton police
Richard Yates Jr., 47, theft, Frisco police
Tamara Prescott, 51, theft, Hickory Creek police
Teresa Aldaco, 60, theft, Lewisville police
Jahlani Slater, 28, false statement to obtain property or credit, Lewisville police
Stoney Stewart Jr., 38, theft, Lewisville police
Vasaun Donaldson, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
Jeffrey Wacin, 66, theft, Roanoke police
Vincent Baylor, 30, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police