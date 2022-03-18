The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

John Farrow Jr., 26, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Frisco police

Matthew Conroy, 38, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Denton police

Gerald Kosirog, 37, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton police

Michael Jones, 48, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

John Peppler Jr., 46, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Early Brown Jr., two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Charley Castillo, 31, tampering or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Colin Everett, 19, criminal mischief, Denton police

Devin Johnson, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Tyrec Shephard, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police

Pedro Videz, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Ann Nelson, 47, two counts of theft, Flower Mound police

Steven Wright, 54, two counts of theft, Flower Mound police

Connor Nyman, 17, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Lisa Pokladnik, 53, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Tamia Sanford, 19, possession of marijuana, Flower Mound police

James Shaw Jr., 32, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Renaldo Sykes-Moore, 33, theft, Flower Mound police

Quintin Bailey, 37, unlawful carrying of a weapon, The Colony police

Jon Chancey, 48, theft, The Colony police

Breanna Wellborn, 39, theft, The Colony police

James Davis Jr., 62, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Anthony Johnson, 18, harassment of a public servant, The Colony police

Michael Koster, 37, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Alexa Lester, 31, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Nicholas Hall, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Danyal Lodhi, 33, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Eduardo Vasquez, 36, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Anthony Wesley, 28, burglary of a building, The Colony police

Wilmer Aleman Caceres, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Andrew Buffa, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lisa Gentry, 41, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Hailey Howard, 18, theft of a firearm, Lewisville police

Iesha Jones, 29, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Andrew Kim, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Timothy Splawn, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Sammiel West, 34, credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Michael Bates, 46, failure to register as a sex offender, Lewisville police

Timothy Quinn, 47, failure to register as a sex offender, Lewisville police

Tony Mason, 38, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Cory McAllister Jr., 26, aggravated robbery, Denton police

Austin Degrate, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm, Frisco police

Mason Pierce, 19, aggravated robbery, Sanger police

Ly Huu Trinh, 46, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police

Amanda Hernandez, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Frisco police

Daniel Cruz, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Melanie McBride, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Jazzmyne Carrasco, 26, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Jaden Christian, 18, burglary of a building, Fort Worth police

Brady Culwell, 18, burglary of a building, Fort Worth police

Robert Bannister, 45, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police

Royale Williams, 19, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police

Keith Beckton, 52, theft, Roanoke police

Bret Peoples, 52, theft, Roanoke police

Charles Hunter, 62, theft, Roanoke police

Donald Cofer, 22, theft, Denton police

Matthew Wright, 21, theft, Denton police

Justin Brafford, 32, theft, Denton police

Richard Yates Jr., 47, theft, Frisco police

Tamara Prescott, 51, theft, Hickory Creek police

Teresa Aldaco, 60, theft, Lewisville police

Jahlani Slater, 28, false statement to obtain property or credit, Lewisville police

Stoney Stewart Jr., 38, theft, Lewisville police

Vasaun Donaldson, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police

Jeffrey Wacin, 66, theft, Roanoke police

Vincent Baylor, 30, theft, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

 

