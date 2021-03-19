The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Carrie Blackmon, 43, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Michael Lopez, 29, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Armando Garcia, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Crystal Martinez, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Daniel Rodriguez, 33, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Trent Brown, 46, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Alton Bradley, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Frisco police
Joseph Todo, 37, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
Gonzalo Banda, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Patrick Daniels, 46, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Jessica Gibbons, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Brooks Newman, 38, driving while intoxicated, Texas DPS
Jose Torres Jr., 44, driving while intoxicated, Texas DPS
Brent Russell, 52, boating while intoxicated, Texas Parks and Wildlife
John Brooker, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Trophy Club police
Joseph Forte, 42, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Trophy Club police
Eric Villa, 23, intoxication assault, Flower Mound police
Jose Rivera, 41, intoxication assault, Hickory Creek police
Tracy Logan, 52, accident involving serious bodily injury, Texas DPS
Joshua Mallett, 20, robbery, Lewisville police
Jaena Ice, 19, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, UNT police
Steven Lee, 19, two counts of robbery, Dallas police
Phillip Neal, 24, two counts of robbery, Dallas police
Juan Rios Lopez, 44, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dallas police
Jacob Griffith, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle and debit card abuse, Denton police
Geranimo Rosales, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brian Wheeler, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mark Swindell, 33, online impersonation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Sean Arrington, 26, sexual coercion, Krum police
Eduardo Aviles-Campos, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Darius McQuarters, 19, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Isaiah Johnson, 21, unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, Little Elm police
Rachel King, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police