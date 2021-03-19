The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Carrie Blackmon, 43, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Michael Lopez, 29, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Armando Garcia, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Crystal Martinez, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police

Daniel Rodriguez, 33, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Trent Brown, 46, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Alton Bradley, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Frisco police

Joseph Todo, 37, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police

Gonzalo Banda, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Patrick Daniels, 46, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Jessica Gibbons, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Brooks Newman, 38, driving while intoxicated, Texas DPS

Jose Torres Jr., 44, driving while intoxicated, Texas DPS

Brent Russell, 52, boating while intoxicated, Texas Parks and Wildlife

John Brooker, 38, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Trophy Club police

Joseph Forte, 42, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Trophy Club police

Eric Villa, 23, intoxication assault, Flower Mound police

Jose Rivera, 41, intoxication assault, Hickory Creek police

Tracy Logan, 52, accident involving serious bodily injury, Texas DPS

Joshua Mallett, 20, robbery, Lewisville police

Jaena Ice, 19, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, UNT police

Steven Lee, 19, two counts of robbery, Dallas police

Phillip Neal, 24, two counts of robbery, Dallas police

Juan Rios Lopez, 44, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dallas police

Jacob Griffith, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle and debit card abuse, Denton police

Geranimo Rosales, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Brian Wheeler, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mark Swindell, 33, online impersonation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Sean Arrington, 26, sexual coercion, Krum police

Eduardo Aviles-Campos, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Darius McQuarters, 19, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Isaiah Johnson, 21, unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, Little Elm police

Rachel King, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

 

