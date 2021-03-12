The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jordan Pleasant, 34, theft, Denton police
Naquona Robinson, 22, evading arrest and theft, Denton police
Sasha Robertson, 22, theft, Denton police
Tekyria Davis, 24, theft, Denton police
Darryl Stuckey Jr., 32, theft, Denton police
David Williams, 39, theft, Denton police
Lindsey Collings, 40, theft, Flower Mound police
Brianna Bass, 25, theft, Fort Worth police
Thomas Cano, 32, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft, Lewisville and Denton police
Ashley Lively, 32, three counts of theft, Lewisville and Carrollton police
Amber Marshall, 35, theft, Lewisville police
Tamara Morris, 58, theft, Lewisville police
Daniel O’Connor, 42, theft, Lewisville police
Urika Padron, 39, theft, Lewisville police
Staci Baker, 38, theft, Northeast police
Jennifer Chartier, 46, theft, Roanoke police
Mary Green, 32, theft, The Colony police
Alexis Armijo, 20, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Mikhael Corsi, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Serena Hairston, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jason Stapleton, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Lougene Catlin Sr., 58, aggravated assault, Denton police
Loren Choi, 24, assault against a public servant and assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Trent Fleming, 32, theft, Denton police
James Lucas, 35, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault, Denton police
Ismael Pitts-Cuviellier, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Brandon Neal KC, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Kenneth Reynolds, 37, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Benjamin Rutledge, 44, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Denton police
Patricio Garibay, 32, burglary of a building, Flower Mound and Denton police
Jerry Arbogast III, 20, theft, The Colony police
Latyoa Davis, 36, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jeffery Young, 53, theft, The Colony police
Marcus Reed, 39, theft, The Colony police
Luis Renovato, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Denis White Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Dalton Britt, 30, two counts of theft, Flower Mound and The Colony police
Edgar Arevalo, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alfredo Bardaji, 52, theft, Lewisville police
Christopher Hillman, 41, theft, Lewisville police
Chase Kioskin, 36, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Marcus Latson, 34, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Ronnie Reyes-Esparza, 22, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle and two counts of assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Henley Graham, 26, theft and two counts of theft, Little Elm, Corinth and Lake Dallas police
Carlos Sanchez, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police
Trenton Hoffard, 22, illegal dumping, Lewisville police