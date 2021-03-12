The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jordan Pleasant, 34, theft, Denton police

Naquona Robinson, 22, evading arrest and theft, Denton police

Sasha Robertson, 22, theft, Denton police

Tekyria Davis, 24, theft, Denton police

Darryl Stuckey Jr., 32, theft, Denton police

David Williams, 39, theft, Denton police

Lindsey Collings, 40, theft, Flower Mound police

Brianna Bass, 25, theft, Fort Worth police

Thomas Cano, 32, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft, Lewisville and Denton police

Ashley Lively, 32, three counts of theft, Lewisville and Carrollton police

Amber Marshall, 35, theft, Lewisville police

Tamara Morris, 58, theft, Lewisville police

Daniel O’Connor, 42, theft, Lewisville police

Urika Padron, 39, theft, Lewisville police

Staci Baker, 38, theft, Northeast police

Jennifer Chartier, 46, theft, Roanoke police

Mary Green, 32, theft, The Colony police

Alexis Armijo, 20, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Mikhael Corsi, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Serena Hairston, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jason Stapleton, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Lougene Catlin Sr., 58, aggravated assault, Denton police

Loren Choi, 24, assault against a public servant and assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Trent Fleming, 32, theft, Denton police

James Lucas, 35, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault, Denton police

Ismael Pitts-Cuviellier, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Brandon Neal KC, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Kenneth Reynolds, 37, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Benjamin Rutledge, 44, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, Denton police

Patricio Garibay, 32, burglary of a building, Flower Mound and Denton police

Jerry Arbogast III, 20, theft, The Colony police

Latyoa Davis, 36, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jeffery Young, 53, theft, The Colony police

Marcus Reed, 39, theft, The Colony police

Luis Renovato, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Denis White Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Dalton Britt, 30, two counts of theft, Flower Mound and The Colony police

Edgar Arevalo, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alfredo Bardaji, 52, theft, Lewisville police

Christopher Hillman, 41, theft, Lewisville police

Chase Kioskin, 36, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Marcus Latson, 34, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Ronnie Reyes-Esparza, 22, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle and two counts of assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Henley Graham, 26, theft and two counts of theft, Little Elm, Corinth and Lake Dallas police

Carlos Sanchez, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police

Trenton Hoffard, 22, illegal dumping, Lewisville police

 