The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jeremy Bernau, 53, theft and two counts of credit card abuse, Carrollton police
Martin Cadena, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Waylon Gray III, 35, forgery, Carrollton police
James Hawkins, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Dominique Jackson, 30, unlawful carrying of a firearm, Carrollton police
Christian Jeffcoat, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Mark Rangel, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Carla Reyes-Cruz, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Tobi Abrahamson, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
William Broadway, 29, debit card abuse, Denton police
Kendall Copp, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Samuel Denson, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Dewayne Evans, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Brittany Heinrich, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Bryon Henderson, 58, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton police
Brian Mendoza-Nunez, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Matthew Neill, 25, harassment of a public servant, Denton police
Ryan Schmalhorst, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Raymundo Alvarado, 17, burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chancelor Braud, 17, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Nathaniel Harrison, 34, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Belva Harrison, 70, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Bearry, 55, prohibited substances in correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Bentley, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Trina Curry, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Felix Flores Flores, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Sanchez Bautista, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
James Hobgood, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Esvin Lucas Garcia, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Austin Nielsen, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Rivera Ortiz, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Billy Vaughn, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kwaku Amponsem, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kaylan Barreto, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Fernando Guerrero, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Andrew Robb, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Justin Shackelford, 36, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
James Toombs, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kendall Tyms, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Marija Bagger, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joshua Cooke, 31, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cristhian Mucino-Linares, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Gregory Nichelson, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Chancellor Ramsey, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Russel Scales, 36, forgery, Lewisville police
William Storey, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Nicholas Ranieri, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kendrick Rose, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lee Vaughn Jr., 32, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Thanh Nguyen, 45, four counts of indecency with a child, Carrollton police
Juan Reyna, 45, sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, Flower Mound police
Michael Mettie, 42, arson, The Colony police
Christopher Knox, 39, evading arrest, Corinth police
Aaron Sanders, 30, four counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police
Michelle Brigham, 48, evading arrest, Denton police
Tiarra Session, 30, assault against a peace officer and harassment of a public servant, Little Elm police
Stephanie New, 25, assault against a peace officer, Plano police
Byrie Roberts, 64, two counts of burglary of a building, University of North Texas police
Corey Smith, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Jessica England, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
James Smith, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Michael Wainionpa, 74, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Dustin Hanson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Michael Serna, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Lisa Williams, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Kenneth Reding, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Conner Hammond, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Jesus Dominguez Ontiveros, 38, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton and Lewisville police
Juan Palos, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Adan Vasquez-Alvino, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Raymond Wilson, 57, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Roy Hedrick, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Jesus Pineda, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
Yosmar Tamez, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
Jeffrey Jones, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Evan Martin, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point Department of Public Safety
Michael Nicholson, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police
Suzanne Petty, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Bradford Love, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police
Kodi Napper, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Enrique Pasillas, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Megan Clore, 20, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Lorenzo Genera, 22, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Ethan Green, 20, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Katherine Williamson, 25, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police