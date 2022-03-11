The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jeremy Bernau, 53, theft and two counts of credit card abuse, Carrollton police

Martin Cadena, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Waylon Gray III, 35, forgery, Carrollton police

James Hawkins, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Dominique Jackson, 30, unlawful carrying of a firearm, Carrollton police

Christian Jeffcoat, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Mark Rangel, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Carla Reyes-Cruz, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Tobi Abrahamson, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

William Broadway, 29, debit card abuse, Denton police

Kendall Copp, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Samuel Denson, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Dewayne Evans, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Brittany Heinrich, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Bryon Henderson, 58, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton police

Brian Mendoza-Nunez, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Matthew Neill, 25, harassment of a public servant, Denton police

Ryan Schmalhorst, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Raymundo Alvarado, 17, burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chancelor Braud, 17, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Nathaniel Harrison, 34, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Belva Harrison, 70, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Paul Bearry, 55, prohibited substances in correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Bentley, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Trina Curry, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Felix Flores Flores, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Sanchez Bautista, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

James Hobgood, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Esvin Lucas Garcia, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Austin Nielsen, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Rivera Ortiz, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Billy Vaughn, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kwaku Amponsem, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kaylan Barreto, 25, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Fernando Guerrero, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Andrew Robb, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Justin Shackelford, 36, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

James Toombs, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kendall Tyms, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Marija Bagger, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joshua Cooke, 31, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cristhian Mucino-Linares, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Gregory Nichelson, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Chancellor Ramsey, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Russel Scales, 36, forgery, Lewisville police

William Storey, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Nicholas Ranieri, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kendrick Rose, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lee Vaughn Jr., 32, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Thanh Nguyen, 45, four counts of indecency with a child, Carrollton police

Juan Reyna, 45, sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, Flower Mound police

Michael Mettie, 42, arson, The Colony police

Christopher Knox, 39, evading arrest, Corinth police

Aaron Sanders, 30, four counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police

Michelle Brigham, 48, evading arrest, Denton police

Tiarra Session, 30, assault against a peace officer and harassment of a public servant, Little Elm police

Stephanie New, 25, assault against a peace officer, Plano police

Byrie Roberts, 64, two counts of burglary of a building, University of North Texas police

Corey Smith, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Jessica England, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

James Smith, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Michael Wainionpa, 74, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Dustin Hanson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Michael Serna, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Lisa Williams, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Kenneth Reding, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Conner Hammond, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Jesus Dominguez Ontiveros, 38, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton and Lewisville police

Juan Palos, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Adan Vasquez-Alvino, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Raymond Wilson, 57, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Roy Hedrick, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Jesus Pineda, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police

Yosmar Tamez, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police

Jeffrey Jones, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Evan Martin, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point Department of Public Safety

Michael Nicholson, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police

Suzanne Petty, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Bradford Love, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police

Kodi Napper, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Enrique Pasillas, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Megan Clore, 20, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Lorenzo Genera, 22, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Ethan Green, 20, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Katherine Williamson, 25, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

 

