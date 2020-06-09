The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Monday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Ryan Verdin, 23, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police

Matthew Stevens, 24, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Flower Mound police

Gabriel Alamo, 46, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police

Timothy Benton, 24, stalking and theft from person, Dallas and Lewisville police

Brandon Hurley, 36, stalking, Denton police

Darrell Kramer, 53, murder, Denton police

Nicholas Waldman, 27, three counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police

Darick Shamblin, 54, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police

Cameron Burchett, 24, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Markee Laveaux, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police

Andrew Morehead, 28, assault family violence, Denton police

David Pollard, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Hamblin, 39, injury to an elderly individual, Flower Mound police

Matthew Ramos, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police

Joel Rios, 27, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Donquell Henry, 25, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Giovani Hernandez-Garcia, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Negash Russ, 22, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Matthew Sanchez, 39, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Quincy Turner, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Refugio Conchas, 51, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Alef Sanchez, 17, aggravated robbery, Carrollton police

Alex Sarceno, 18, aggravated robbery, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Leonard Stewart, 46, two counts of retaliation, Carrollton police

John Nugent Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Jacob Hull, 28, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police

Laura Sparks, 53, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police

Clifton Washington, 46, aggravated assault and accident involving personal injury, Lake Dallas police

Nelijah Rutledge, 26, robbery, Lewisville police

Mason Pierce, 17, injury to a child, Lewisville police

Javier Larios Flores, 31, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Jose Aveja, 32, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, Denton police

Ramon Robles, 57, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Cameron Walker, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and evading arrest, Denton police

Christin Donahue, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Shawn Wilson, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police

John Zamudio, 55, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police

Pamela White, 59, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Adan Hernandez, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Enrique Medina, 22, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police

Mark Amason, 57, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Efrain Costilla, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

William Gasway, 56, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

