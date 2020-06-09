The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Monday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Ryan Verdin, 23, two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
Matthew Stevens, 24, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Flower Mound police
Gabriel Alamo, 46, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police
Timothy Benton, 24, stalking and theft from person, Dallas and Lewisville police
Brandon Hurley, 36, stalking, Denton police
Darrell Kramer, 53, murder, Denton police
Nicholas Waldman, 27, three counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
Darick Shamblin, 54, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
Cameron Burchett, 24, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Markee Laveaux, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police
Andrew Morehead, 28, assault family violence, Denton police
David Pollard, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Hamblin, 39, injury to an elderly individual, Flower Mound police
Matthew Ramos, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Lake Dallas police
Joel Rios, 27, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Donquell Henry, 25, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Giovani Hernandez-Garcia, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Negash Russ, 22, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Matthew Sanchez, 39, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Quincy Turner, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Refugio Conchas, 51, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Alef Sanchez, 17, aggravated robbery, Carrollton police
Alex Sarceno, 18, aggravated robbery, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Leonard Stewart, 46, two counts of retaliation, Carrollton police
John Nugent Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Jacob Hull, 28, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police
Laura Sparks, 53, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police
Clifton Washington, 46, aggravated assault and accident involving personal injury, Lake Dallas police
Nelijah Rutledge, 26, robbery, Lewisville police
Mason Pierce, 17, injury to a child, Lewisville police
Javier Larios Flores, 31, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Jose Aveja, 32, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest, Denton police
Ramon Robles, 57, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Cameron Walker, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and evading arrest, Denton police
Christin Donahue, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Shawn Wilson, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police
John Zamudio, 55, driving while intoxicated, Argyle police
Pamela White, 59, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Adan Hernandez, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Enrique Medina, 22, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
Mark Amason, 57, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Efrain Costilla, 31, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
William Gasway, 56, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police