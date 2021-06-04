The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Carles Castellanos, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ja’Juan Gabriel, 24, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Thomas Haney, 29, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton police

Natasha Davis, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Sydney Cofield, 24, theft of a firearm, Lake Dallas police

Jimmy Terry Jr., 28, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lake Dallas police

Clayton Eggleston, 27, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Brandon Medicine-Horse, 31, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Christopher Randle, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Pedro Ochoa-Solorsano, 20, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Shatira White, 29, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Christopher Womack, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Chi’Quavion Ross, 20, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Chicoya Kemp, 23, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Rene Sauceda, 35, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police

Richard Evans, 47, evading arrest, Northeast police

Marco Chub-ba, 33, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

Karim Jooma, 26, evading arrest, The Colony police

Matthew Wiley, 37, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Andrew Coker, 19, criminal mischief, Denton police

Hayden Reedy, 19, criminal mischief, Denton police

Christina Shea, 39, forgery, Denton police

Nyasha Thompson, 27, evading arrest, Denton police

Kenny Wicoff, 41, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Little Elm police

Valerie Aranda, 37, credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Jorge Larios-Lopez, 32, forgery, Lewisville police

Joseph Sutherland, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Briahsha Kirkham, 23, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Darlin Torres, 31, tampering with a government record, The Colony police

Johnathan Wills, 33, credit card abuse and theft, The Colony police

Jacob Toledo, 23, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Nehemiah Richmond, 21, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Water District police

Christopher Thomas, 30, theft and evading arrest, Dallas police

Melissa Moreno, 37, theft, Denton police

Tasha Fleeks, 44, theft, Denton police

Jennifer Browning, 38, theft, Denton police

Clinton Whiteman, 65, theft, Denton police

James Lanzi, 40, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft, Hickory, Denton and Roanoke police

Grace Crockett, 60, theft, Lewisville police

Adam Duarte, 20, theft, Lewisville police

Sharnae Harris, 28, theft, Lewisville police

Paul Martinez, 43, theft, Lewisville police

Travis Patrick, 38, theft, Lewisville police

James Thomas, 47, theft, Lewisville police

Lakimbra Wilson, 36, theft, Lewisville police

Mark Stevenson, 47, theft, Texas Attorney General

Nina Phillips, 24, theft, The Colony police

Salefu Sangaray, 25, theft, The Colony police

Matthew Stenson, 47, theft, The Colony police

Jessice Phillips, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Fredrick Washington, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Joshua Manguno, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jennifer Ortez, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Collin Spiker, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Rebecca Watson, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ricky Littleton, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Hickory Creek police

Kayla Rogers, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Noah Brown, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jeremiah Head, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Rachel Horrell, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

John Smith Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Carl Randel, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

Alexander Prem, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Antonio Estrada, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Brittany Lashinki, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jacob Harrison, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police

Juan Arceo, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Loraine Hauser, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Joshua Clark, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Christorian Smith, 30, Dallas police

Brian Fielder, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Mohammad Khalek, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Krystal Valez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Erik Zuniga, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Celina Acosta, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cesar Garcia, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dillon Gonzalez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Donqueal Jennings, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Nicholas Lopez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Levi Phillips, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

David Zepf, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jason Samples, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Glenn Reiter, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Keene Redditt, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Tipplyn Gilschrist, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police

Freddie Edwards, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Derek Thomas, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Jase Goode, 19, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Kevin Bojanczyk, 53, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Baljit Singh, 37, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Ogden James, 60, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Andrew Krause, 58, driving while intoxicated and lawful firearm, Denton police

William Owen, 55, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Joaquin Sanmiguel, 23, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police

Brianna Warren 28, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police

David Pollard, 45, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Javier Aguirre, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Flower Mound police

Drew Carlson, 41, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police

Richard Casarez, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police

Edward Benoit, 56, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Christopher Brim, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Brandon Dierks, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Juan Fonseca Jr., 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Tasha Heinrich, 30, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Page Norman, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police

Jonathon Ray, 30, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police

Juan Delatorre, 52, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Northeast police

Mario Williams, 40, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, Roanoke police

Russell Keyser, 59, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Antonio Hernandez-Fabian, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police

Caroline Tomlin, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Kieni Turner, 48, possession of marijuana, Corinth police

Samuel Currin, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Stephanie Kinsey, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Cirilo Santa Monica, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Johnny Waterhouse, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Justin police

Lorne Hintz, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Gabriel Perez Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Anthony Person, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Morgan Smith, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kyle Tryniszewski, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joyel Winzer, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Evert Garcia, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Gregory Tidwell, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Tina Kenen, 55, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Danny Pearce, 73, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Ashley Bridges, 32, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Richard Lee, 42, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Joshua Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Brittany Youngblood, 35, accident causing serious bodily injury, Carrollton police

David Montes, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Ahmon Anderson, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Krystal Garcia, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Logan Rankin, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory police

Kyndahl Cooper, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edward Robinson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Abraham Vega, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lyla Will, 35, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Corinth police

Derrick Woods, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Flower Mound police

Tyler Jeffrey, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Jacob Benson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police

Kyle McGhee, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Teresa Taylor, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Tye Armstrong, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Trophy Club police

Nicholas Symanovich, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Jeremy Hart, 224, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Matthew Pencek, 20, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Xavier Salcido, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Argyle police

Zachary Matthews, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Nicholas Jeske, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Rickney Ruseell, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Dennis Kulikowski, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Houstin James, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Adam Berry, 35, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Lonnie Bottke, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kenneth Rome, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alicia Hatcher, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kevin Cruz DeLeon, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Vincent Gibson, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jaime Herrera, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Kassandrah Kersey, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Shawn Lefler, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Audrey Price, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Garrett Sandreson, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jose Tapia-Guerrero, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jonathan Wigfall, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

James Christian, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

William Dunnam Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Damoun Damvar, 39, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Abiel Galindo, 20, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Collin McKinely, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Kalyn Kimble, 27, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Troy McBride, 31, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

 

