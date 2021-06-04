The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Carles Castellanos, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ja’Juan Gabriel, 24, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Thomas Haney, 29, two counts of burglary of a building, Denton police
Natasha Davis, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Sydney Cofield, 24, theft of a firearm, Lake Dallas police
Jimmy Terry Jr., 28, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lake Dallas police
Clayton Eggleston, 27, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Brandon Medicine-Horse, 31, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Christopher Randle, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Pedro Ochoa-Solorsano, 20, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Shatira White, 29, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Christopher Womack, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Chi’Quavion Ross, 20, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Chicoya Kemp, 23, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Rene Sauceda, 35, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police
Richard Evans, 47, evading arrest, Northeast police
Marco Chub-ba, 33, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
Karim Jooma, 26, evading arrest, The Colony police
Matthew Wiley, 37, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Andrew Coker, 19, criminal mischief, Denton police
Hayden Reedy, 19, criminal mischief, Denton police
Christina Shea, 39, forgery, Denton police
Nyasha Thompson, 27, evading arrest, Denton police
Kenny Wicoff, 41, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Little Elm police
Valerie Aranda, 37, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Jorge Larios-Lopez, 32, forgery, Lewisville police
Joseph Sutherland, 28, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Briahsha Kirkham, 23, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Darlin Torres, 31, tampering with a government record, The Colony police
Johnathan Wills, 33, credit card abuse and theft, The Colony police
Jacob Toledo, 23, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Nehemiah Richmond, 21, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Water District police
Christopher Thomas, 30, theft and evading arrest, Dallas police
Melissa Moreno, 37, theft, Denton police
Tasha Fleeks, 44, theft, Denton police
Jennifer Browning, 38, theft, Denton police
Clinton Whiteman, 65, theft, Denton police
James Lanzi, 40, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft, Hickory, Denton and Roanoke police
Grace Crockett, 60, theft, Lewisville police
Adam Duarte, 20, theft, Lewisville police
Sharnae Harris, 28, theft, Lewisville police
Paul Martinez, 43, theft, Lewisville police
Travis Patrick, 38, theft, Lewisville police
James Thomas, 47, theft, Lewisville police
Lakimbra Wilson, 36, theft, Lewisville police
Mark Stevenson, 47, theft, Texas Attorney General
Nina Phillips, 24, theft, The Colony police
Salefu Sangaray, 25, theft, The Colony police
Matthew Stenson, 47, theft, The Colony police
Jessice Phillips, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Fredrick Washington, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Joshua Manguno, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jennifer Ortez, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Collin Spiker, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Rebecca Watson, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ricky Littleton, 34, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Hickory Creek police
Kayla Rogers, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Noah Brown, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jeremiah Head, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Rachel Horrell, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
John Smith Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Carl Randel, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police
Alexander Prem, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Antonio Estrada, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Brittany Lashinki, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jacob Harrison, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police
Juan Arceo, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Loraine Hauser, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Joshua Clark, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Christorian Smith, 30, Dallas police
Brian Fielder, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Mohammad Khalek, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Krystal Valez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Erik Zuniga, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Celina Acosta, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cesar Garcia, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dillon Gonzalez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Donqueal Jennings, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Nicholas Lopez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Levi Phillips, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
David Zepf, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jason Samples, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Glenn Reiter, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Keene Redditt, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Tipplyn Gilschrist, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Pilot Point police
Freddie Edwards, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Derek Thomas, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Jase Goode, 19, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Kevin Bojanczyk, 53, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Baljit Singh, 37, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Ogden James, 60, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Andrew Krause, 58, driving while intoxicated and lawful firearm, Denton police
William Owen, 55, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Joaquin Sanmiguel, 23, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
Brianna Warren 28, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton police
David Pollard, 45, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Javier Aguirre, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Flower Mound police
Drew Carlson, 41, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police
Richard Casarez, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
Edward Benoit, 56, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Christopher Brim, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Brandon Dierks, 34, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Juan Fonseca Jr., 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Tasha Heinrich, 30, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Page Norman, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police
Jonathon Ray, 30, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police
Juan Delatorre, 52, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Northeast police
Mario Williams, 40, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, Roanoke police
Russell Keyser, 59, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Antonio Hernandez-Fabian, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police
Caroline Tomlin, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Kieni Turner, 48, possession of marijuana, Corinth police
Samuel Currin, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Stephanie Kinsey, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Cirilo Santa Monica, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Johnny Waterhouse, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Justin police
Lorne Hintz, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Gabriel Perez Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Anthony Person, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Morgan Smith, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kyle Tryniszewski, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joyel Winzer, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Evert Garcia, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Gregory Tidwell, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Tina Kenen, 55, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Danny Pearce, 73, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Ashley Bridges, 32, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Richard Lee, 42, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Joshua Smith, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Brittany Youngblood, 35, accident causing serious bodily injury, Carrollton police
David Montes, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Ahmon Anderson, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Krystal Garcia, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Logan Rankin, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory police
Kyndahl Cooper, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edward Robinson, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Abraham Vega, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lyla Will, 35, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Corinth police
Derrick Woods, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville and Flower Mound police
Tyler Jeffrey, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Jacob Benson, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Oak Point police
Kyle McGhee, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Teresa Taylor, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Tye Armstrong, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Trophy Club police
Nicholas Symanovich, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Jeremy Hart, 224, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Matthew Pencek, 20, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Xavier Salcido, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Argyle police
Zachary Matthews, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Nicholas Jeske, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Rickney Ruseell, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Dennis Kulikowski, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Houstin James, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Adam Berry, 35, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Lonnie Bottke, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kenneth Rome, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alicia Hatcher, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kevin Cruz DeLeon, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Vincent Gibson, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jaime Herrera, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Kassandrah Kersey, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Shawn Lefler, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Audrey Price, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Garrett Sandreson, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jose Tapia-Guerrero, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jonathan Wigfall, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
James Christian, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
William Dunnam Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Damoun Damvar, 39, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Abiel Galindo, 20, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Collin McKinely, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Kalyn Kimble, 27, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Troy McBride, 31, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police