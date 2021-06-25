The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

William Davis, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Eric Bullock, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jonathan George, 43, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Marcus Glenn, 35, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Edward Lance, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Joseph Martinez III, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Brinson Seay, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Alexandria Warnock, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Anthony Sims, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Logan Valetutto, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jaime Torres, 29, robbery, Carrollton police

Lee Vaughn Jr., 31, aggravated assault, Denton police

Jose Guerrero, 33, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Brandon Hunter, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Erica Ornelas, 22, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Christopher Lopez, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Weldon Richard Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Christi Solis, 42, theft, Denton police

Cynthia Suarez, 24, evading arrest, Denton police

James Hunter, 35, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Sarah Margolis, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cesar Flores Jr., 27, two counts of theft, The Colony police

Darian Gipson-Jackson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Richard Lambert, 53, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Oscar Rodriguez-Diaz, 17, three counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police

Joshua Schmeisser, 20, theft, The Colony police

David Spencer, 36, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police

Linda Young, 68, theft, The Colony police

Carlos Alas Hernandez, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Ronnie Callahan, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Ronald Gilyard, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Carl Jackson, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Alyssa Klasen, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

David Scroggins, 57, theft, Lewisville police

Allen Seaton, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lameso Sims, 42, theft, Lewisville police

Nicole Wage, 31, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Nicholas Sirna, 28, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Keith Smith Jr., 20, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Jerry Jones Jr., 61, injury to a disabled individual, Lewisville police

Briana Orikpete, 27, murder, Carrollton police

Marquell Davis, 31, murder, Carrollton police

Roman Casas, 23, murder, Carrollton police

Collin Weidel, 18, deadly conduct, Aubrey police

Andrea Robledo, 44, theft, Argyle police

Mayra Fragoza, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Gilbert Armenta, 34, assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Dalton Sutton, 31, endangering a child and evading arrest arrest, Denton police

Salvatore Swatsworth, 45, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Denton police

Jade Cole, 20, robbery, Frisco police

Michael Mebane, 28, endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Hickory Creek police

Courtney Macy, 26, endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance and attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Hickory Creek police

Jamie Gyurke, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Douglas Isiaq, 38, injury to an elderly individual, Lewisville police

Harmony Trujillo, 20, endangering a child, Lewisville police

Madison McGee, 20, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

 

