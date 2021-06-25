The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
William Davis, 40, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Eric Bullock, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jonathan George, 43, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Marcus Glenn, 35, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Edward Lance, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Joseph Martinez III, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Brinson Seay, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Alexandria Warnock, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Anthony Sims, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Logan Valetutto, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jaime Torres, 29, robbery, Carrollton police
Lee Vaughn Jr., 31, aggravated assault, Denton police
Jose Guerrero, 33, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brandon Hunter, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Erica Ornelas, 22, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Christopher Lopez, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Weldon Richard Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Christi Solis, 42, theft, Denton police
Cynthia Suarez, 24, evading arrest, Denton police
James Hunter, 35, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Sarah Margolis, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cesar Flores Jr., 27, two counts of theft, The Colony police
Darian Gipson-Jackson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Richard Lambert, 53, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Oscar Rodriguez-Diaz, 17, three counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police
Joshua Schmeisser, 20, theft, The Colony police
David Spencer, 36, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
Linda Young, 68, theft, The Colony police
Carlos Alas Hernandez, 46, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Ronnie Callahan, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Ronald Gilyard, 32, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Carl Jackson, 51, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Alyssa Klasen, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
David Scroggins, 57, theft, Lewisville police
Allen Seaton, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lameso Sims, 42, theft, Lewisville police
Nicole Wage, 31, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Nicholas Sirna, 28, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Keith Smith Jr., 20, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Jerry Jones Jr., 61, injury to a disabled individual, Lewisville police
Briana Orikpete, 27, murder, Carrollton police
Marquell Davis, 31, murder, Carrollton police
Roman Casas, 23, murder, Carrollton police
Collin Weidel, 18, deadly conduct, Aubrey police
Andrea Robledo, 44, theft, Argyle police
Mayra Fragoza, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Gilbert Armenta, 34, assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Dalton Sutton, 31, endangering a child and evading arrest arrest, Denton police
Salvatore Swatsworth, 45, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Denton police
Jade Cole, 20, robbery, Frisco police
Michael Mebane, 28, endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Hickory Creek police
Courtney Macy, 26, endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance and attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Hickory Creek police
Jamie Gyurke, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Douglas Isiaq, 38, injury to an elderly individual, Lewisville police
Harmony Trujillo, 20, endangering a child, Lewisville police
Madison McGee, 20, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police