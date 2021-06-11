The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Eric Thompson, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Jonathan Luna, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police

Jerry Jackson Jr., 39, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police

Amos Jones Jr., 48, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police

Manuel Almaguer, 25, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Patricio Garibay, 32, evading arrest, criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Andrew Morehead, 28, possession of controlled substance, Denton Police

Daryl Pitts, 53, possession of controlled substance, Denton police

Ronald Pope, 54, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Corinth police

Glen Roye, 30, burglary of a building, Denton police

Skyy January, 23, burglary of a building, Denton police

Gabino Oritz, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Lewisville police

Maxwell Bailey, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Ardell Cherry Jr., 22, theft, Lewisville police

Jordan “CO” Wright, 23, theft, Lewisville police

Ethan Griffin-Box, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joshua Hassell, 30, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police

Jamal Myles, 26, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Jonathan Solesbee, 29, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police

Leandre Sutton, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

David William Jr., 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Arique Bagby, 28, aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault against public servant, Denton and Corinth police

Timothy Spivy, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Jose Pequeno Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police

Daniel Wise, 61, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Christian Hayes, 20, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

 