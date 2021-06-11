The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Eric Thompson, 49, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Jonathan Luna, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police
Jerry Jackson Jr., 39, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police
Amos Jones Jr., 48, violation of sex offender registration, Denton police
Manuel Almaguer, 25, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Patricio Garibay, 32, evading arrest, criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Andrew Morehead, 28, possession of controlled substance, Denton Police
Daryl Pitts, 53, possession of controlled substance, Denton police
Ronald Pope, 54, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Corinth police
Glen Roye, 30, burglary of a building, Denton police
Skyy January, 23, burglary of a building, Denton police
Gabino Oritz, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts possession of a controlled substance, Denton and Lewisville police
Maxwell Bailey, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Ardell Cherry Jr., 22, theft, Lewisville police
Jordan “CO” Wright, 23, theft, Lewisville police
Ethan Griffin-Box, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joshua Hassell, 30, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
Jamal Myles, 26, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Jonathan Solesbee, 29, assault against peace officer, Lewisville police
Leandre Sutton, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
David William Jr., 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Arique Bagby, 28, aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault against public servant, Denton and Corinth police
Timothy Spivy, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Jose Pequeno Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police
Daniel Wise, 61, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Christian Hayes, 20, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police