The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Keith Cheadle, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Ismael Barraza, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Canh Nguyen, 63, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Jamario Benton, 31, assault family violence, Denton police
Bristol Pama, 25, assault family violence, Denton police
Kanavis Trigg, 30, assault family violence, Denton police
Crespin Benitez, 20, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Jamagin, 18, injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Armando Avila, 30, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Leticia Carlos Benitez, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Malcolm Cellers, 26, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Blak Ceu, 27, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Rene Diaz, 37, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Jeremiah Ehis, 34, assault family violence enhanced and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Steven Fairfield, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Abraham Flores-Aviles, 20, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Lorrell Goods, 36, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Jose Luevano, 45, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Jacob Marshall, 27, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jalal Nouri, 58, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Bryon Peterson, 30, assault family violence and repeated violation of a protective order, Lewisville police
Joe Sanchez Jr., 36, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Christopher Strockbine, 40, stalking, Lewisville police
Cortland Williams, 28, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Cheri Workman, 45, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
Daniel Cardona, 36, continuous violence against the family, Little Elm police
Erick Velasquez-Ramirez, 19, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Charles Signorello, 51, assault family violence enhanced, Northeast police
Wyatt Elias, 24, assault family violence, Ponder police
Garnett Thames, 18, kidnapping, The Colony police
Steven Brewer, 21, injury to an elderly individual, Corinth police
Paul Kerley III, 38, repeated violation of protective order, Frisco police
Alexander Spencer-Williams, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Arthur Obianwu, 35, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Julio Pena-Zavala, 31, sexual assault and assault family violence, The Colony police
Hunter Green, 20, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Travis Moore, 31, indecency with a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kendra Keeton, 27, injury to a child, Dallas police
Khiem Nguyen, 50, three counts of indecency with a child, Fort Worth police
William Gaston, 21, three counts of sexual assault with a child, Denton police
Joeleen Vore, 38, injury to a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Sandra Villanueva, 40, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Desiree Jefferson, 32, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Paul Cedillo, 55, two counts of aggravated assault of a child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Jennifer Davis, 37, injury to a child, Little Elm police
Debria Bailey, 18, two counts of indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child, Pilot Point police