The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Keith Cheadle, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Ismael Barraza, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Canh Nguyen, 63, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Jamario Benton, 31, assault family violence, Denton police

Bristol Pama, 25, assault family violence, Denton police

Kanavis Trigg, 30, assault family violence, Denton police

Crespin Benitez, 20, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Jamagin, 18, injury to an elderly individual, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Armando Avila, 30, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Leticia Carlos Benitez, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Malcolm Cellers, 26, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Blak Ceu, 27, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Rene Diaz, 37, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Jeremiah Ehis, 34, assault family violence enhanced and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Steven Fairfield, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Abraham Flores-Aviles, 20, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Lorrell Goods, 36, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Jose Luevano, 45, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Jacob Marshall, 27, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jalal Nouri, 58, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Bryon Peterson, 30, assault family violence and repeated violation of a protective order, Lewisville police

Joe Sanchez Jr., 36, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Christopher Strockbine, 40, stalking, Lewisville police

Cortland Williams, 28, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Cheri Workman, 45, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police

Daniel Cardona, 36, continuous violence against the family, Little Elm police

Erick Velasquez-Ramirez, 19, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Charles Signorello, 51, assault family violence enhanced, Northeast police

Wyatt Elias, 24, assault family violence, Ponder police

Garnett Thames, 18, kidnapping, The Colony police

Steven Brewer, 21, injury to an elderly individual, Corinth police

Paul Kerley III, 38, repeated violation of protective order, Frisco police

Alexander Spencer-Williams, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Arthur Obianwu, 35, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Julio Pena-Zavala, 31, sexual assault and assault family violence, The Colony police

Hunter Green, 20, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Moore, 31, indecency with a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kendra Keeton, 27, injury to a child, Dallas police

Khiem Nguyen, 50, three counts of indecency with a child, Fort Worth police

William Gaston, 21, three counts of sexual assault with a child, Denton police

Joeleen Vore, 38, injury to a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Sandra Villanueva, 40, injury to a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Desiree Jefferson, 32, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Paul Cedillo, 55, two counts of aggravated assault of a child and indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Jennifer Davis, 37, injury to a child, Little Elm police

Debria Bailey, 18, two counts of indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child, Pilot Point police

