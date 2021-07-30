The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Thomas Lamarche, 56, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Tyshell Musyoka, 45, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Christopher Fields, 22, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police
Kyle Gray, 24, sexual assault of child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Martinez, 24, four counts of sexual assault of child, Lewisville police
David Springer Jr., 38, indecency with a child, sexual assault of child and assault family violence, Lewisville police
Jacob Lopez, 22, aggravated sexual assault of child, Little Elm police
Louis Brown, 23, sexual assault of child and indecency with a child, Sanger police
Gabriel Alamo, 47, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Joseph Baker, 38, continuous violence against the family and violation of protective order, Denton police
Jacob Watts, 23, assault family violence and injury to an elderly individual, Denton police
Christopher Bouie, 31, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Elijah Singleton, 20, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police
Walter Asencio-Asencio, 28, assault family violence, Dallas police
Eric Beasley Sr., 36, assault family violence, Dallas police
Francisco Hernandez, 21, assault family violence, Dallas police
Brett Cheatham, 36, assault family violence, Denton police
Linda Hartwell, 46, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Keith Pennock, 31, assault family violence, Denton police
Garrett Swalwell, 26, assault family violence, Denton police
Philip Cirwithian, 31, assault family violence, Frisco police
Richard Murphy, 36, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
Saderious Williams, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police
James Wood, 48, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Charles Doze Jr., 53, two counts of assault family violence and one count violation of protective order, Pilot Point police
Brandon Waheed, 26, violation of protective order, Roanoke police
Alan Miller, 65, assault family violence, Sanger police
Justin Arrant, 33, assault family violence, The Colony police
Oto Funderburgh, 37, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police
Cole Grisel, 52, assault family violence, The Colony police
Fredy Sandoval, 38, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police