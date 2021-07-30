The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Thomas Lamarche, 56, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Tyshell Musyoka, 45, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Christopher Fields, 22, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Carrollton police

Kyle Gray, 24, sexual assault of child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Martinez, 24, four counts of sexual assault of child, Lewisville police

David Springer Jr., 38, indecency with a child, sexual assault of child and assault family violence, Lewisville police

Jacob Lopez, 22, aggravated sexual assault of child, Little Elm police

Louis Brown, 23, sexual assault of child and indecency with a child, Sanger police

Gabriel Alamo, 47, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Joseph Baker, 38, continuous violence against the family and violation of protective order, Denton police

Jacob Watts, 23, assault family violence and injury to an elderly individual, Denton police

Christopher Bouie, 31, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Elijah Singleton, 20, continuous violence against the family, Carrollton police

Walter Asencio-Asencio, 28, assault family violence, Dallas police

Eric Beasley Sr., 36, assault family violence, Dallas police

Francisco Hernandez, 21, assault family violence, Dallas police

Brett Cheatham, 36, assault family violence, Denton police

Linda Hartwell, 46, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Keith Pennock, 31, assault family violence, Denton police

Garrett Swalwell, 26, assault family violence, Denton police

Philip Cirwithian, 31, assault family violence, Frisco police

Richard Murphy, 36, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police

Saderious Williams, 35, assault family violence, Lewisville police

James Wood, 48, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Charles Doze Jr., 53, two counts of assault family violence and one count violation of protective order, Pilot Point police

Brandon Waheed, 26, violation of protective order, Roanoke police

Alan Miller, 65, assault family violence, Sanger police

Justin Arrant, 33, assault family violence, The Colony police

Oto Funderburgh, 37, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police

Cole Grisel, 52, assault family violence, The Colony police

Fredy Sandoval, 38, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!