The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Celso Garcia, 39, aggravated assault, Denton police

Cesar Sanchez Jr., 37, assault family violence enhanced, unlawful restraint, possession of a controlled substance and injury to a child, Carrollton police

Juan Lopez, 32, endangering a child and six counts of sexual assault, Little Elm police

Elmer Larez-Rivero, 33, continuous sexual abuse of a young child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Jemarcus Cain, 35, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Brian Crouse, 29, harassment of a public servant, Denton police

Nivea Harris, 18, assault against a peace officer, Denton police

Robert Lawrence, 29, assault against a peace officer and harassment of a public servant, Denton police

Dalton Peck, 22, aggravated assault, Denton police

Latiah Polk, 37, aggravated assault, Denton police

Horacio Solis, 23, harassment of a public servant, Denton police

James Alvarado, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Angel Cazares, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

George Harmon III, 31, retaliation, Lewisville police

Lafayette Harrell, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Margie Murillo, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Thomas Pope, 40, theft, Lewisville police

Dylan Sexton, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Andrew Valdez, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Justin Whitlock, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Efrain Munoz-Munoz, 48, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of sexual assault, Denton police

Zachary Zapata, 21, two counts of sexual assault, Flower Mound police

Christopher Coker, 29, aggravated sexual assault, Lewisville police

Paul Kerley III, 29, repeated violation of a protective order, Frisco police

Tisha Anderson, 26, theft, Dallas police

Chandler Davis, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

David Espinoza, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Zachary McFarland, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Erika Sandoval, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Cody Mobley, 25, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Covasean Pryor, 19, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Taiwan Ragas, 20, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Alancea Atkinson, 19, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Angela Opatz, 44, three counts of endangering a child, The Colony police

Joseph Richardson, 40, online solicitation of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Little Elm and The Colony police

Nathaniel Ross, 24, robbery, The Colony police

 