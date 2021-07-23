The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Celso Garcia, 39, aggravated assault, Denton police
Cesar Sanchez Jr., 37, assault family violence enhanced, unlawful restraint, possession of a controlled substance and injury to a child, Carrollton police
Juan Lopez, 32, endangering a child and six counts of sexual assault, Little Elm police
Elmer Larez-Rivero, 33, continuous sexual abuse of a young child and two counts of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Jemarcus Cain, 35, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Brian Crouse, 29, harassment of a public servant, Denton police
Nivea Harris, 18, assault against a peace officer, Denton police
Robert Lawrence, 29, assault against a peace officer and harassment of a public servant, Denton police
Dalton Peck, 22, aggravated assault, Denton police
Latiah Polk, 37, aggravated assault, Denton police
Horacio Solis, 23, harassment of a public servant, Denton police
James Alvarado, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Angel Cazares, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
George Harmon III, 31, retaliation, Lewisville police
Lafayette Harrell, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Margie Murillo, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Thomas Pope, 40, theft, Lewisville police
Dylan Sexton, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Andrew Valdez, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Justin Whitlock, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Efrain Munoz-Munoz, 48, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of sexual assault, Denton police
Zachary Zapata, 21, two counts of sexual assault, Flower Mound police
Christopher Coker, 29, aggravated sexual assault, Lewisville police
Paul Kerley III, 29, repeated violation of a protective order, Frisco police
Tisha Anderson, 26, theft, Dallas police
Chandler Davis, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
David Espinoza, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Zachary McFarland, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Erika Sandoval, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Cody Mobley, 25, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Covasean Pryor, 19, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Taiwan Ragas, 20, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Alancea Atkinson, 19, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Angela Opatz, 44, three counts of endangering a child, The Colony police
Joseph Richardson, 40, online solicitation of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Little Elm and The Colony police
Nathaniel Ross, 24, robbery, The Colony police