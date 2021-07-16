The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Simeon Bonilla-Rubio, 22, capital murder, Denton police
Kendrick Mitchell, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police
Tony Trevino, 49, assault family violence, Corinth police
Robert Turner, 28, assault family violence, Dallas police
Abdoul Jr. Ba, 18, aggravated assault, Denton police
Gregory Crowder, 34, assault family violence, Denton police
Randall Harrison, 33, aggravated assault, Denton police
Jacob Long, 30, assault family violence, Denton police
Cassie Mullens, 51, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police
Daishawn Nelson, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police
Sergio Perez, 54, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Elizabeth Stokes, 53, aggravated assault, Denton police
James Tucker, 33, assault family violence, Denton police
Colby Tucker, 29, two counts of assault family violence, and one count of unlawful restraint, Lake Dallas and Lewisville police
Davide Pacheco, 36, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Irineo Rangel, 37, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of evading arrest, Lewisville police
Shane Gonzales, 36, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Patrick Henson, 38, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Thomas Jr. Willingham, 45, assault family violence, The Colony police
Conor Hayward, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Bobby Como, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Canaan Massie, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Jveon Tennyson, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Jeffery Hibdon, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Jason Smith, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicholas Hendrick, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Matthew Marquis, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Dennis Jr. Kerr, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and evading arrest, Krum police
Fernando Cisneros, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alyssa Rohm, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Mary Shults, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ashely Klassen, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Darrel O’Brien, 51, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Adrian Pavon, 20, possession of a controlled substance. Carrollton police
Bret Szumera Bret, possession of a controlled substance and theft, Denton County Water District police
Dustin Sander, 40, two counts of theft, Fort Worth police
Lucas Winker, 39, theft, Lake Dallas police
Di Zhao, 22, theft, Little Elm police
Pattie Frank, 58, theft, Northeast police
Billy Windom, 49, theft, Northeast police
David Mcmillan, 71, theft, Ponder police
Hipolito Pereda, 41, theft, Texas Department of public safety
Leevaral Perkins, 35, theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Karlon Avalos, 27, theft, Tri County auto theft task force
Vicente Jr. Parra, 31, unlawful possession of firearm, Argyle police
Robert Coffey, 35, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
Ronnie Matthew, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Abel Perez, 23, criminal mischief, Denton police
Brenda Wilkey, 24, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Eric Delossantos, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of credit card abuse, Fort Worth police
Donald Jr. Owens, 37, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and two counts of credit card abuse, Fort Worth police
Troy Harris, 50, evading arrest, Highland Village police
Rudy Jimenez, 23, evading arrest, Lake Dallas police
Omar Alonzo, 27, forgery, Lewisville police
Devin Garrett, 29, fraudulent use of possession of identifying information and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Keara Lanehart, 29, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
Jinsie Stuart Dormena, 35, evading arrest, Little Elm police
John Rivera-Morales, 33, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Reynaldo Galarza-Mercado, 28, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Raul Bermudez-Medina, 36, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Joel DeJesus, 33, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Mark Nursey, 36, criminal mischief, The Colony police
Jordan Butler, 22, places where weapons are prohibited, University of North Texas police