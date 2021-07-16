The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Simeon Bonilla-Rubio, 22, capital murder, Denton police

Kendrick Mitchell, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police

Tony Trevino, 49, assault family violence, Corinth police

Robert Turner, 28, assault family violence, Dallas police

Abdoul Jr. Ba, 18, aggravated assault, Denton police

Gregory Crowder, 34, assault family violence, Denton police

Randall Harrison, 33, aggravated assault, Denton police

Jacob Long, 30, assault family violence, Denton police

Cassie Mullens, 51, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police

Daishawn Nelson, 23, aggravated assault, Denton police

Sergio Perez, 54, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Elizabeth Stokes, 53, aggravated assault, Denton police

James Tucker, 33, assault family violence, Denton police

Colby Tucker, 29, two counts of assault family violence, and one count of unlawful restraint, Lake Dallas and Lewisville police

Davide Pacheco, 36, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Irineo Rangel, 37, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of evading arrest, Lewisville police

Shane Gonzales, 36, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Patrick Henson, 38, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Thomas Jr. Willingham, 45, assault family violence, The Colony police

Conor Hayward, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Bobby Como, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Canaan Massie, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Jveon Tennyson, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Jeffery Hibdon, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Jason Smith, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Nicholas Hendrick, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Matthew Marquis, 22, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Dennis Jr. Kerr, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and evading arrest, Krum police

Fernando Cisneros, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alyssa Rohm, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Mary Shults, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ashely Klassen, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Darrel O’Brien, 51, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Adrian Pavon, 20, possession of a controlled substance. Carrollton police

Bret Szumera Bret, possession of a controlled substance and theft, Denton County Water District police

Dustin Sander, 40, two counts of theft, Fort Worth police

Lucas Winker, 39, theft, Lake Dallas police

Di Zhao, 22, theft, Little Elm police

Pattie Frank, 58, theft, Northeast police

Billy Windom, 49, theft, Northeast police

David Mcmillan, 71, theft, Ponder police

Hipolito Pereda, 41, theft, Texas Department of public safety

Leevaral Perkins, 35, theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Karlon Avalos, 27, theft, Tri County auto theft task force

Vicente Jr. Parra, 31, unlawful possession of firearm, Argyle police

Robert Coffey, 35, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police

Ronnie Matthew, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Abel Perez, 23, criminal mischief, Denton police

Brenda Wilkey, 24, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Eric Delossantos, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of credit card abuse, Fort Worth police

Donald Jr. Owens, 37, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and two counts of credit card abuse, Fort Worth police

Troy Harris, 50, evading arrest, Highland Village police

Rudy Jimenez, 23, evading arrest, Lake Dallas police

Omar Alonzo, 27, forgery, Lewisville police

Devin Garrett, 29, fraudulent use of possession of identifying information and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Keara Lanehart, 29, credit card abuse, Lewisville police

Jinsie Stuart Dormena, 35, evading arrest, Little Elm police

John Rivera-Morales, 33, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Reynaldo Galarza-Mercado, 28, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Raul Bermudez-Medina, 36, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Joel DeJesus, 33, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Mark Nursey, 36, criminal mischief, The Colony police

Jordan Butler, 22, places where weapons are prohibited, University of North Texas police

 

