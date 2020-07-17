The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Chase Kancel, 30, violation of a protective order, Denton police
Junior Velasquez-Rosales, 33, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Denton police
Stephen Ader, 56, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jescey Carroll, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Priscilla Chapa, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Feagin, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Ford, 63, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cathryn Gdanitz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Hunter, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Malisa Huntoon, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Natasha McCray, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Morgan, 35, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Shari Ramirez, 49, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dasia Riley, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ruperto Salazar-Riojas, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dante Williams, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office