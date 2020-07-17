The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Chase Kancel, 30, violation of a protective order, Denton police

Junior Velasquez-Rosales, 33, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Denton police

Stephen Ader, 56, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jescey Carroll, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Priscilla Chapa, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Feagin, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Ford, 63, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Cathryn Gdanitz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Hunter, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Malisa Huntoon, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Natasha McCray, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Morgan, 35, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Shari Ramirez, 49, prohibited substances in a correctional facility, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dasia Riley, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ruperto Salazar-Riojas, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dante Williams, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

